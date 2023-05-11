Why economic downturn puts innovation at risk and threatens cyber safety





For 30 years, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has helped technology clients transform the region and the world, growing to more than $200 billion in total assets and more than $175 billion in deposits. And it seemed to fall apart spectacularly and overnight. The Fed’s bailout may have helped stop the bleeding for now, but those who witnessed the events of early March first-hand know what the frenzied and uncertain first few days will be like. I will never forget what it was. Investor base and tech sector sentiment may not recover anytime soon.

This manifests itself in cautiousness among the investor base and can affect all areas of technology, but I am particularly concerned about cybersecurity startups. Declining cybersecurity funding threatens not only the sector itself, but all those who rely on cybersecurity innovations to keep threat actors at bay.

A recent article makes interrelated points on this point. First: SVB has long been central to the banking needs of the US and international cybersecurity community, with public reports that about 500 cybersecurity vendors are banking with his SVB. Second: Investors frightened by SVB’s collapse are likely to “re-evaluate their practices” in the short term. Already, 2023 cybersecurity funding has dwindled to his 2020 figure. The collapse of the SVB serves to reinforce that trend.

One of the approaches that has helped organizations strengthen their defenses and continue to innovate since the investment heyday is critically important in these turbulent times. Ethical hackers have always been one of the best solutions to the growing cybercrime. These hackers replicate the tactics of malicious attackers to infiltrate systems and inform organizations of their vulnerabilities. These are particularly viable alternatives in this volatile economy, where funding is collapsing and companies are cutting security budgets.

Declining funding for hackers and other innovative solutions to the ever-escalating cyberthreat can have disastrous consequences for both civilian and federal security needs. But before explaining exactly why hackers are so important, it’s worth a more detailed overview of the current threat and economic climate.

Cybercrime and the economy

There are no shortage of statistics that show how difficult the current cybersecurity landscape is. One report found that cyberattacks against businesses will increase by 87% in 2022. Meanwhile, another report found that cyberattacks against governments increased by 95% in the second half of 2022. Another study found that the volume of global cyberattacks increased by 38% last year. The financial impact is significant. According to IBM, the average total cost of a data breach has increased to $4.35 million.

For many IT departments, staying on top of the attack surface is an ongoing battle on an hourly basis.

The impending economic recession will exacerbate these problems. Economic turmoil and the surge in cybercrime go hand in hand. In the aftermath of the 2009 recession, cybercrime increased by an average of 40% over the next two years. This has been made clear once again by Interpol and others noting a spike in cybercrime during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other words, economic turmoil means less investment in cybersecurity and a surge in cybercrime. Simply put, it’s a recipe for disaster.

Why hackers are the solution

I can see why declining funding for cybersecurity startups is a big deal. Cuts in funding would exacerbate the additional problem of individual companies cutting back on cybersecurity spending.

I believe hackers are the most viable solution to growing budget concerns. Hackers are not only as inventive as the criminals they are trying to fight, they are also prone to the very off-the-beaten-track, unconventional thinking that criminals infiltrate into well-fortified organizations. I forgive myself on a daily basis. In a word, it means “affordable price”. And what’s even more important in times of economic stress?

Hackers give companies access to a wide range of expertise and knowledge. Hackers bring a different mindset to your system’s defenses and can quickly tell you where your vulnerabilities are and how you can remediate them. Many organizations now regularly encourage hackers to make their vulnerabilities known through bug bounties and other vulnerability bounty programs. That being said, such a program does not replace the all-important cybersecurity team. These are meant to complement them, reduce internal burnout, and make your organization more successful overall.

Hackers are now mostly mainstream, but quite a few organizations still resist the concept, based on the logic that it’s dangerous to let hackers of any kind or motivation into their systems. But this is an outdated way of thinking. For proof, look to the U.S. government, which isn’t usually known for taking extreme risks in the cybersecurity sector. Nevertheless, in 2017 the Department of Defense (DoD) launched his Hack the Pentagon, and since then the hacker has alerted the Department of more than 45,000 vulnerabilities. It’s not just the United States. Hacker-generated insights are now a routine part of government security in countries around the world, including Singapore and the United Kingdom.

A few years from now, it will become clearer how the SVB demise has affected the tech sector and the larger economy. However, at this time, all organizations must remain vigilant. It would be a shame to survive an economic downturn and lose everything to a massive breach. At least the latter scenario can be prevented, and hackers might be able to help.

