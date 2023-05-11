Google’s new Pixel Tablet is a $500 slate for the home





Google is officially back in the tablet business. After teasing a year ago, the company has now announced the Pixel Tablet, a $499 tablet that is available for pre-order starting today, May 10th, and is expected to start shipping on June 20th.

Google’s tablet history has been quite tumultuous. The only real success came with the Nexus 7, a cheap small tablet that hit the market in 2012. Over the next few years, the company experimented with many ideas with portable touchscreen computers and launched new Android or Android-powered tablets. I used ChromeOS and then quickly abandoned it. No one has recaptured the success of the Nexus 7. Google’s head of hardware has even gone so far as to say that it won’t be making any new tablets in 2019.

It’s 2023 and things have clearly changed as Google is once again selling tablet-like tablets. The Pixel Tablet is designed from the ground up to suit the uses people typically use tablets for, such as watching videos and playing games in the comfort of their home. However, it says nothing about the future of computing.

Pixel tablets have an 11-inch screen with even bezels all around. When docked, you can view a slideshow of photos from your Google Photos album.

The Pixel Tablet looks relatively generic. It has an 11-inch, 16:10, 2560 x 1600-pixel LCD display with a uniform bezel all around and a matte finish on the back. There are three colors, white, dark green, and light pink, and the dark green model has a black bezel. Although it looks like plastic from afar, the Pixel Tablet features an aluminum frame with a nano-textured coating, similar to what Google did with his Pixel 5 smartphone.

The Pixel Tablet box includes a magnetic speaker dock. This has multiple purposes and is meant to prevent the dreaded tablet dead in drawer syndrome. It’s where you store your Pixel Tablet when you’re not using it. Charge the battery. It also has a speaker that is louder and richer than the tablet’s built-in speaker, making it a good choice for joint listening. When you put your tablet in the dock and play music or watch videos on your tablet, the audio is seamlessly transferred to the dock’s speakers. If you pull the tablet out of the dock while something is playing, it will immediately switch to the tablet speakers.

Attached to the speaker dock, the Pixel Tablet looks a lot like the Nest Hub Max, the $250 smart display Google launched in 2019. But make no mistake, the Pixel Tablet is an Android tablet, not a smart display powered by Android. It’s completely different software than the Nest Hub, and it works differently.

However, when you dock your tablet to the speaker, you can view a slideshow of images from your Google Photo albums, just like the Nest Hub. It also features a quick access button to the Google Home app so you can control your smart home his devices and accept voice commands to query Google Assistant hands-free even from a distance. Personal information, such as notifications, are not displayed on the lock screen, so the tablet must be unlocked to access the accounts set up on the tablet.

The Pixel Tablet looks like plastic from a distance, but it’s actually aluminum with a nanoceramic coating.

The sleep/wake button has a built-in fingerprint sensor.

The Pixel Tablet is powered by the same Tensor G2 processor that powers the new Pixel Fold, Pixel 7A, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro released last year. Combined with 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage. Google says the battery offers up to 12 hours of video streaming between charges and has a USB-C port for wired charging if you don’t have a dock. But as further proof that Google hopes most people won’t take their tablets out of the house, the tablet is only available in his Wi-Fi-only configuration. There are no 5G or LTE options here.

The tablet has four speakers, three microphones for video calls, and two cameras. On the back, an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera is located in the upper-right corner of the tablet, and on the front, another 8-megapixel camera is centered on the top bezel when the tablet is held on its side. Be. The power button has a built-in fingerprint scanner to support login and biometric authentication.

Google has created a snap-on case for the Pixel Tablet that includes a built-in kickstand and also supports attachment to speaker docks. But missing from Google’s list of accessories are keyboards and styluses. This is not a tablet to buy in place of a laptop. (Of course, you can pair a Bluetooth keyboard, and the tablet supports his USI 2.0 stylus, but Google doesn’t make those accessories.)

Pixel tablets will ship with Android 13 at launch and will be updated to Android 14 later this year. (The company promises five years of security and three years of OS updates.) The software is familiar to anyone who owns a Pixel smartphone, and Google has made the Pixel tablet’s larger display a reality. It claims to have updated over 50 of its own apps to support it.

You can split screen between two apps, but that’s where the Pixel tablet’s productivity goals end.

Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to access the recent and favorite apps docks.

However, while you can split the screen between two apps at the same time, the Pixel Tablet software doesn’t have many productivity features. Samsung, Apple, and even his OnePlus seem to be doing a lot more to make working with tablets easier than Google is currently interested. However, all your favorite streaming apps are displayed in full screen.

This is what the Pixel Tablet is all about. This is a tablet designed for the uses that people mostly use tablets for today. A long-standing complaint with Android tablets of all kinds is the lack of well-optimized apps, and despite Google working on its own first-party apps, that problem probably isn’t on the Pixel Tablet. will not be resolved. But if he just wants to sit on the couch and watch the latest episode of Succession, he probably doesn’t mind the Slack app looking ridiculous on the screen of a Pixel tablet.

Google spent years plotting the future of computing with its tablet efforts, developing ingenious keyboard cases to create something as flexible as a smartphone, yet as imaginative as a laptop. I have tried multiple operating systems. I’m currently trying a simpler approach with the Pixel Tablet, which I think many people might be interested in.

Correction, May 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET: An earlier version of this article stated that the Pixel Tablet would receive both OS and security updates for five years. Google promises 5 years of security his updates, but only 3 years of OS updates. We apologize for the mistake.

