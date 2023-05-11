Union builds energy innovation hub in Permian Basin





Austin, Texas National Science Foundation Funds University of Texas at Austin to Lead Coalition of Industry Partners, Academic Research Institutions, Nonprofits and National Laboratories to Lay Groundwork for New Regional Innovation Engine in Permian Basin I was able to. Texas and New Mexico help bridge the gap between research, entrepreneurship, and job creation in the region.

The funding reflects a renewed focus on helping thrive, especially in places that haven’t fully participated in the tech boom of recent decades. Our three focus areas are conducting advanced energy research and implementation, educating the next generation of energy professionals, and supporting energy-intensive communities and the natural resources they depend on. This two-year planning grant is the first step toward his $160 million NSF investment over his decade, made possible through his CHIPS in 2022 and science law.

UT Austin has long been a leader in energy innovation, and this is a great opportunity for UT to connect our use-inspired research and that of our regional partners to economic development in Texas and greater well-being for its people. “And our neighbor, New Mexico,” said Brian Kogel, Rashid Engineering Regents chair professor at the Maquetta School of Chemical Engineering and director of the UT Energy Institute. We want the Permian Basin region to fully participate in the next energy technology boom, and laying the groundwork for the region’s innovation engine is an important step towards making that happen. “

The award’s service area includes 66 counties in and around the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin region includes eastern New Mexico and western Texas, as well as urban centers such as Midland-Odessa. Although the region’s economy is uniquely and deeply tied to the fossil fuel industry, its communities are diverse, each with distinct cultural values ​​and distinct specialties in energy production. The program prioritizes engagement with the community to help address local social challenges, recruiting engineers, researchers, practitioners and entrepreneurs to meet the needs of the local workforce. It includes comprehensive workforce development, including training and education initiatives, laying the foundation for new high-paying jobs.

In addition to UT Austin, participating institutions listed alphabetically are: Cynthia & George Mitchell Foundation, GTI Energy, Midland University, U.S. Department of Energy National Renewable Energy Laboratory, New Mexico State University, New Mexico Institute of Technology, Odessa University, Sandia National University. Texas A&M University, University of Texas at El Paso, University of Texas Permian Basin Institute.

