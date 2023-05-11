Elon Musk says he’s found a new Twitter CEO





May 11 (Reuters) – Elon Musk said on Thursday that he had found a new chief executive officer for Twitter, who would not be named, but will be the social media platform’s chief technology officer in the coming weeks. said he would transition to the role of

“I am thrilled to announce that X/Twitter has hired a new CEO.

Musk has never nominated a candidate, and it was unclear who he would replace him with, but speculation abounded about Blind, an anonymous messaging app for tech workers.

Among the names discussed in the blind were former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer and head of Musk’s brain chip startup Neuralink, according to a former employee who viewed the comments. Chief Sivon Gillis was also among them, the people said.

Top female executives at Musk’s other companies, including SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell and Tesla (TSLA.O) chairman Robin Denholm, have also been named, according to CI Roosevelt senior portfolio manager Jason Benowitz. It is possible that it will come up.

Musk said he would transition to the role of executive chairman of Twitter, along with the role of chief technology officer (CTO) overseeing products, software and administration.

Tesla shares closed 2.1% higher on Thursday, with analysts saying the announcement helped alleviate some investors’ concerns about Musk’s active engagement with Twitter.

The electric-car maker’s shares took a hit after Musk took over Twitter in October, and investors said the move could put billionaires in trouble.

“The ship Twitter has loosed its anchor from Musk’s ankles, allowing him to spend more time creating value at Tesla,” said Craig Irwin, an analyst at Ross MKM.

In a Twitter poll started by Musk in December, 57.5% of users voted for Musk to step down as CEO of the social media platform.

“I will step down as CEO as soon as I find a stupid person to take the job!” Musk said at the time.

The billionaire’s first two weeks as Twitter’s new owner in October have been marked by rapid change. He quickly fired former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and other senior executives, laying off half of the company’s staff in November.

Musk, a self-described free speech absolutist, said he hijacked Twitter to prevent it from becoming an echo chamber of hate and division.

He also said he would “kill” spambots on the platform. That’s a key area of ​​dispute with Twitter’s board over its $44 billion acquisition of the company.

Reported by Juby Bab of Bangalore.Editing: Shaunak Dasgupta

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

