Google upgrades Bard to compete with ChatGPT

In November 2022, ChatGPT was first published by OpenAI. Since then, Google (and every other company) has continued to catch up.

Google introduced its own conversational AI tool, Bard, which is now trailing behind and looking to move far beyond ChatGPT’s capabilities. At today’s Google I/O conference, we announced several updates and innovations to drive Bard’s continued evolution now and over the coming months.

First announced in February, Bard struggled to gain traction in the early stages for a variety of reasons, most notably the availability of Bard’s waiting list, unlike ChatGPT, which is free and widely available. It was the fact that sex was limited. Google is now removing the waiting list and opening up Bard to a global audience.

Google also announced a set of innovations designed to outperform ChatGPT, including multilingual support, visual responsiveness, export capabilities, and new integrations.

Large language models have captivated the world’s imagination and changed how we think about the future of computing, says Sissie Hsiao, VP and GM of Google Assistant and Bard, at Google I/O keynote. rice field. She launched Bard as a limited-access experiment in lightweight large-scale language models for us to get feedback and iterate on. Since then, the team has been working hard to make rapid improvements and release quickly.

Shakespeare is not the force behind the bard PaLM 2

The term bard is a term used to describe a storyteller, a nickname often associated with the famous English playwright William Shakespeare.

The bard’s words were not written (at least not directly) by Shakespeare or another human being, but are generated from Google’s latest large-scale language model (LLM) PaLM 2. PaLM 2 was also announced at the Google I/O event today.

PaLM 2 gives Bard significantly enhanced generative AI capabilities beyond the initial capabilities Bard released earlier this year.

PaLM 2 greatly advances Bards’ math, logic, and reasoning skills, enhancing his ability to help developers program, Xiao said. Bard can now collaborate on tasks such as code generation, debugging, and explaining his snippets of code.

With code generation, Bard goes one step further in its efforts to surpass OpenAI’s capabilities. Shao said that starting next week, Bard will integrate exact code citations to help developers understand exactly where a code snippet came from.

What’s the point of being a bard if you can’t share the bard’s work?

Another limitation of the original Bard was that responses and generated content remained in Bard, but that is about to change.

Starting today, Hsiao announced that Bard will be adding Gmail and Google Docs export actions to make it easier to integrate generated content. Going one step further, she announced that the release of tools and extensions will bring even more extensibility to Bard.

Working with Bard will give us access to Google services and extensions with our partners, making things possible that weren’t possible before, Xiao said.

Seeing is believing, the bard will speak louder

Both ChatGPT and Bard have historically been text-based tools that provide text-based responses. This is another area where Google is trying to outperform its rivals.

In the coming weeks, Google will update Bard to provide an image as part of the prompt response.

It’s incredible what Bard can already do with text. But images are a very fundamental part of how we learn and express ourselves, Xiao said. So in the coming weeks, Bard will become more visual in both responses and prompts.

Beyond what Bard itself can do directly on images, the integration with Adobe Firefly will allow users to generate entirely new images directly within Bard, Hsiao said.

Multilingualization of Bard

English is not the only language Google users speak, and English will soon be the only language Bard supports.

The plan is for Bard to support 40 different languages ​​starting today with Japanese and Korean, and more in the coming months.

It’s amazing to see the speed of progress so far with the more advanced models. There are so many new features, Xiao said, that even more people are now able to collaborate with Bard.

