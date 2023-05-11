Chinese AI Giant iFLYTEK Showcases Latest Innovations at Opening Ceremony of BEYOND Expo 2023 in Macau





MACAU, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — iFLYTEK, a leader in AI technology, will showcase its latest cutting-edge innovations at the opening ceremony of BEYOND Expo 2023 held at the Venetian Macao Convention and Exhibition Center. bottom. With his 55,000 attendees representing over 4,000 companies from around the world, BEYOND Expo is one of Asia’s largest and most influential technology exhibitions. iFLYTEK, who recently unveiled its own chat-generating pre-trained transformer (cgpt), participates in his BEYOND Expo by sharing a wide range of cutting-edge products, including iFLYREC AI Writer, iFLYTEK Smart Omnidirectional Microphone M2, and iFLYREC Simultaneous. attracts people. Screen translation interpreter.

iFLYTEK Vice President and iFLYREC General Manager Wang Wei demonstrated the simultaneous transcription and translation capabilities provided by iFLYREC AI Writer to a large audience on the first day of BEYOND Expo. The tool breaks down language barriers and enables real-time collaboration and understanding for diverse global audiences.

According to Wei, iFLYTEK has recently accelerated its expansion in international markets, and the company sees growth potential as consumers increasingly adapt AI tools. In addition to BEYOND Expo 2023, iFLYTEK has become the standard transcription and translation supplier for international competitions such as the Beijing Winter Olympics, the World Table Tennis Team Championship Final in Chengdu, and the FISU World University Games.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is one of the world’s leading artificial intelligence (AI) and voice technology companies. For more information, please visit https://global.iflytek.com/.

ABOUT BEYOND – Since 2020, BEYOND Expo has been held twice and was a huge success. It has become one of Asia’s largest and most influential international technology exhibitions, attracting more than 800 exhibitors and more than 55,000 of his attendees worldwide. This year, more than 150 industry forums with more than 500 innovative business leaders as speakers provide a global platform for insightful technology exchange.

BEYOND has officially announced that the theme of BEYOND Expo 2023, which will be held in Macau from May 10th to 12th, is “Redefining Technology.” BEYOND Expo 2023 is set to reach new highs in terms of scale, attendee influence and industry diversity. , companies, number of exhibitors, overseas visitors, etc. Over 100 events and networking sessions will be held. We look forward to connecting with global technology innovation enthusiasts and facilitating deep exchanges in all fields, including companies, products, capital and industries, to promote the global technology scene in the Asia-Pacific region and around the world. to

