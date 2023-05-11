Android 14: Biggest Features Announced at Google I/O 2023





AI took center stage at today’s Google I/O event, and Dave Burke, Google’s vice president of engineering, touched on some new customization options coming to Android 14’s lock screen.

Android 14 was first announced in February with the release of the first Android 14 developer preview. In April, Google released the first public beta of his Android 14. You can actually download it now (as long as you have a compatible phone like the Pixel 7A or Pixel Fold).

So far, public and beta versions of Android 14 have added the ability to disable the PIN animation for greater safety when unlocking your phone in public, and a larger font size for the visually impaired. Improved privacy and security, including new accessibility features. Flash notifications for the deaf.

More lock screen customization options

Several lock screen customization options were introduced to Android 14 later this year and were demonstrated at the Google I/O keynote today.

You can now choose your font, color, size and design to add your own personalized clock to your Android 14 lock screen. There’s also a new lock screen shortcut that lets you jump directly from the lock screen to your most frequent activities like turning on your flashlight, opening your wallet to pay, or launching your camera to scan a QR code.

You can customize your clock and add shortcuts to your lock screen.

Screenshots/CNET emojis and movie wallpapers

Android also has some new wallpaper options that aren’t exclusive to Android 14, like emojis and cinematic wallpapers.

The Emoji Wallpaper feature allows you to choose up to 14 different emojis, browse through different patterns and select a color pattern to create a unique wallpaper for your home screen or lock screen. The emoji wallpaper is interactive, so it reacts whenever you touch the emoji.

The Cinematic Wallpaper feature turns any photo in your camera roll into a 3D image with motion effects and adds it as a background. The glowing icon button gives your photos a parallax effect when you tilt your device.

Both of these wallpaper features are coming to Pixel devices for the first time in June.

There are also screenshots/CNET generated AI wallpapers

No wallpaper to your satisfaction? Google has added a new feature to Android that allows you to create unique wallpapers using generative AI. First, select a theme, such as classical art or mystical plants, and your wallpaper will be created for you. At the bottom of each wallpaper is a prompt that can be edited to further customize the existing wallpaper. Each prompt also has several options that you can swipe through.

Thanks to Material You, your system’s color palette will automatically adjust to the wallpaper you create.

Screenshot/CNETA Find My major update

Google is redefining Apple’s strategy by leveraging the millions of Android devices out there to improve how we find missing devices. For example, if you put your Google Pixel Buds at an airport, you can use his nearby Android device to find your Android phone more easily. You can also track other items you own with third-party trackers such as Tile via Find Might. This feature is not unique to Android 14, but will be coming to Android around the same time as the latest mobile operating systems.

With the Find My feature on Android, it’s now easier than ever to find lost or stolen items. Coming this summer.

Screenshot/CNET

We’ll be updating this story as more information becomes available, so stay tuned.

