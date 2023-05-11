Wisconsin Wins $1 Million NSF Engine Development Award for Addressing Water and Energy Resilience





The Water Council and its partners have been awarded $1 million by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) to plan a regional innovation engine to address water and energy resilience for manufacturers and utilities in eastern Wisconsin .

The Water Council has applied for a two-year grant with key partners MKE Tech Hub Coalition, Wisconsin Technology Council, Marquette University, Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing and Productivity, and the Madison Regional Economy Partnership.

We know businesses and communities desperately need solutions to mitigate and adapt to climate change. Dean Amhouse, president and CEO of The Water Council, said Wisconsin is uniquely positioned to provide these solutions with its strong water and energy solutions companies and leading research universities. said there is. This resiliency engine has the potential to be truly transformative in terms of local economic development, helping businesses here, across the nation and around the world to adapt to the realities of climate change and the challenges of increasing water and energy relationships. to support

The grant is awarded through NSF’s highly competitive Regional Innovation Engine Program aimed at significant technological advances. Facilitate partnerships across industry, academia, government and nonprofits. Promote and stimulate economic growth and job creation. more. At the end of the two-year development award, the engine team will apply for a launch award of up to $160 million over his ten years.

“These NSF Engine Development Awards lay the groundwork for new hubs of innovation and potential future NSF engines,” said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. “These awardees are part of the fabric of NSF’s vision to create opportunity everywhere and enable innovation everywhere. Through these program awards, NSF is sowing the seeds of the future of local innovation in our communities and growing local economies through research and partnerships, unlocking ideas, talent, pathways and resources. It will create a vibrant innovation ecosystem across our country.”

The ambitious engine’s main regions, from western Milwaukee to Madison and northern Illinois to Fox Valley and Green Bay, have many of the necessary resources, including renowned research universities, leading energy and water technology companies, and a strong manufacturing sector. is already proud of The engine’s goal is to align these resources in line with the theme of water and energy resilience, while at the same time creating strong innovations for the region to identify needs and rapidly move solutions from the lab to the factory floor. To be able to provide a pipeline and a trained and diverse workforce.

Wisconsin Technology Council President Tom Still said working with water is in Wisconsin’s DNA. These same roots run deep in manufacturing and its relationship to energy and water use. Combining the three will deliver innovations that can address climate change, address rising energy prices, increase efficiency, and drive private investment. As a partner of the Resiliency Engine, the Wisconsin Technology Council will work to leverage relevant resources statewide.

Visit thewatercouncil.com/Resiliency to learn more about the Resiliency Engine vision, sign up for email updates and learn about upcoming events and activities. The official name of the project is “Advancing Water and Energy Technologies for the Manufacturing and Utilities Sector” (Wisconsin, Illinois), award number 2304153.

