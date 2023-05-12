Yale and University Propose Quantum Corridor for New Technologies and Jobs in Connecticut





Yale University and the University of Connecticut will formally propose Connecticut as a regional hub for quantum-related research, technology and jobs using a $1 million planning grant from the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF).

This will be a multi-billion dollar industry, so Yale and University hope to work with in-state partners to become the core of Connecticut’s national quantum corridor.

Michael Clare, Vice President for Research, Yale University

The grant, announced May 11, is part of the NSF Engine Program, a national effort to transform cutting-edge research into new technologies that create jobs and drive economic growth. Congress approved the program last year in the CHIPS and Science Act. Yale and University will use the grant to develop plans to incubate new quantum companies, identify ways quantum research can help existing companies, and train a new workforce for quantum manufacturing jobs. To do.

This planning project has the potential to win $160 million in federal funding that will be used to implement proposed ideas into the Quantum CT Regional Innovation Engine.

These NSF Engine Development Awards lay the groundwork for a new hub of innovation and potential future NSF engines, said NSF Director Seturaman Panchanathan. These honorees are part of the fabric of his NSF vision to create opportunity everywhere and enable innovation everywhere. The two countries will build strong regional partnerships rooted in science, technology and innovation throughout the country.

Yale University is a national leader in quantum research investigating the exotic properties and dynamics of subatomic matter. Harnessing the power of quantum mechanics holds promise as a groundbreaking scientific field that has the potential to revolutionize entire sectors of the economy, from financial services to drug development to computing systems.

Yale University has an excellent reputation in the field of quantum science and a flourishing community of quantum technology start-ups, said Michael Claire, vice president for research at Yale University and co-principal investigator for an NSF grant. said there is. This will be a multi-billion dollar industry, so Yale and University hope to work with in-state partners to become the core of Connecticut’s national quantum corridor.

Quantum science and technology holds so much to the future of Connecticut and the nation, said Pamir Alpay, interim vice-chancellor for research, innovation and entrepreneurship at the university. Bringing together the expertise and excellence of research from UConn, Yale and many partners, his Quantum-CT has the potential to transform science, the economy and the workforce. The program expands opportunities to communities and sectors left behind by the recent economic downturn and promotes equity across the state.

Yale University conducts some of the world’s most impressive quantum-related research, from major discoveries in quantum computing to breakthroughs in chemistry, materials, sensors and electronics.

Jeffrey Block, Dean of SEAS, Yale University

The proposed Quantum-CT Regional Innovation Engine will bring together a broad coalition of public and private partners, including Yale and University Colleges, as well as the Connecticut Governor’s Office and several state government agencies. Municipal leaders of New Haven, Hartford, Waterbury and Stamford. Connecticut Chamber of Commerce. Companies such as Raytheon Technologies, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Quantum Circuits Inc. (a New Haven start-up founded by Yale University physicists). Connecticut Workforce Council. Business development and leadership groups such as Advance CT, CT Next and Connecticut Small Business Development Center.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Connecticut is ready, determined and committed to becoming a national hub for quantum technology.

Connecticut employees are among the best educated and most talented in the nation, trained in the latest skills needed to make the United States a global leader in research and development in the emerging field of quantum technology, Lamont said. said Mr.

Yale University, which has made quantum research a priority over the past decade, is heavily involved in the proposal. Quantum-CT’s leadership team includes Crair. Richard Jacob, Vice President for Federal and State Relations; Josh Geballe, Managing his Director of Yale Ventures, a university initiative that supports innovation and entrepreneurship. Faculty members Charles Anne, Victor Batista, Yongshan Ding, Stephen Garvin, Charampos Papamantoo, and Robert Scherkop. Dean of the Jeffrey Block School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Brock said Yale is among the world’s most impressive universities, with everything from major discoveries in quantum computing, which are likely to revolutionize the way many companies operate, to breakthroughs in chemistry, materials, sensors and electronics. It is said that he is conducting several quantum-related researches. We also plan to increase the number of faculty members in these fields and build a new base for quantum research in the next few years.

In fact, Yale University scientists have made breakthrough research in developing superconducting qubits of quantum data with controllable properties. The Yales transmon qubit is used by private companies and researchers around the world working on quantum computing. The Yale researchers have also made great strides in tackling one of the biggest remaining scientific hurdles to developing quantum computing: error correction.

Yale University likewise undertakes prominent research to create new quantum materials and sensors and to explore fundamental quantum principles through mathematics and physics. Later this year, Yale will launch the first phase of its planned Physical Sciences and Engineering Building (PSEB), which will bring together faculty in quantum computing, quantum engineering, and materials science. PSEB is one of the largest facilities projects in university history.

We have a real opportunity here to devise a statewide strategy to create new businesses, create jobs, and drive new industry sectors that benefit the state as a whole.

Larry Gladney, Director of Science, FAS, Yale University

Designating Connecticut as a regional hub for quantum technology could dramatically improve Yale’s ability to translate basic research discoveries into products that drive future job creation, says the Yale School of Arts and Sciences. Dean Larry Gladney said. Professor of Physics. We are a leader in quantum computing and quantum sensing, and are well positioned to collaborate fully with industry and government stakeholders to develop new solutions to the existential problems facing humanity.

Key elements of planning grants include linking cutting-edge research to high-tech jobs and economic growth. Quantum-CT’s leadership team develops plans for a variety of new job possibilities, including technical jobs that do not require advanced degrees.

Jacob said there is a real opportunity here to devise a statewide strategy to create new businesses and jobs and drive new industry sectors that will benefit the state as a whole. In 2019, Yale startup Quantum Circuits Inc. opened a quantum computing development and testing facility, New Haven. This is just the beginning of what we can do together with our public and private partners.

With planning grants in place, Yale University, University College, and state collaborators will focus on four areas of development:

Identify industry partners with matching needs for new quantum discoveries Build an invention-to-impact model, including seed grants and an incubator space for new quantum technology startups Equip them with the skills needed to create new quantum technologies Quantum-related products to create blueprints for training state officials with advanced knowledge Designing an innovation engine Leading the execution of a strategy consisting of three pillars: research, invention commercialization, and human resource development

There is a clear research growth opportunity in quantum science with great potential, and a societal need to translate that potential into new products and services such as quantum computers and cryptography, Kreia said. In New Haven and Connecticut, it’s clear that related industries lead to quality jobs. It’s a natural fit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yale.edu/2023/05/11/yale-uconn-propose-quantum-corridor-new-tech-jobs-connecticut The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos