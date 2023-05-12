Larry Page missing in Google founder Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit





The U.S. Virgin Islands is struggling to find Google co-founder Larry Page as it subpoenas him as part of a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase.

Federal court documents filed on May 4 show that the U.S. Virgin Islands government is trying to find Page’s address in order to subpoena him.

The document says the government identified four possible addresses, but none were valid. Prosecutors are now asking the federal government through Alphabet, Google’s parent company, to allow a subpoena on the grounds that Page is still a member of Google’s board of directors despite his resignation as CEO. The first subpoena against Mr. Page was issued on April 11.

The court documents also outline the first lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase Bank for its association with the deceased convicted trafficker and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein on Sept. 8, 2004 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Epstein is associated with several notable figures, including politicians, actors, and academics. Larry Page speaking at the Legions of Honor’s Fortune Global Forum November 2, 2015 in San Francisco, California.Getty

“As part of its ongoing effort to protect public safety and hold those who directly or indirectly facilitated or participated in human trafficking to account, the government has taken the actions of defendants JPMorgan Chase Bank, We have filed this civil action against NA (“JP Morgan”).” The Businesses of Jeffrey Epstein (“Epstein”).

“Government investigations show that JP Morgan knowingly, recklessly, and illegally provided and manipulated levers to pay Epstein’s recruiters and victims, integral to the operation and cover-up of Epstein’s human trafficking operations. It became clear that it was

“Financial institutions can splice or choke human trafficking networks, and enforcement action petitions and injunctive relief by the Attorney General are essential to prevent companies like Epstein from prospering in the future. .

“Government investigations have found that JP Morgan and its co-conspirators have been sued from deposits made by Epstein and entities under Epstein’s control in the Virgin Islands, and in exchange for known aid and implied participation. It was further revealed that he was profiting financially from the business opportunities he introduced to Epstein’s sex trafficking business. ”

The court documents also say that Larry Page was a wealthy individual and may have introduced, or attempted to introduce, JP Morgan.

It added that the government had made a good faith effort to obtain an address to send a subpoena directly to Mr. Page.

The document added, “Furthermore, the end date for disclosure of the facts is the end of this month. In such circumstances, the court has authorized the government to provide alternative services to Mr. Page to ensure a fair and expeditious resolution.” should be allowed,” he concluded. Serviced by a registered agent of Alphabet Inc. ”

Other prominent billionaire entrepreneurs subpoenaed in connection with the lawsuit include Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Hyatt Hotel Chairman Thomas Pritzker and media mogul Mortimer Zucker. Among them are Mann and former CAA Talent Agency Chairman Michael Ovitz.

Newsweek magazine reached out to Page via email for comment.

