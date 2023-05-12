5 Skills Every Tech-Focused Leader (or Emerging Leader) Needs Right Now





Technology: No More Bits and Bytes

Getty

Today’s business leaders are expected to understand and be able to lead the technology initiatives that will shape the future direction of their organizations. Conversely, technology leaders need business acumen to succeed at work.

It’s the Great Convergence. Technology drives business. Business leads technology. Technology is no longer limited to his CIO job. Business strategy is no longer confined to the CIO’s job.

This changing role was explored in a recent Deloitte study, which confirmed that technology is no longer the bread and butter of tech executives. Many no longer even hold titles such as Chief Information Officer. Success in technology leadership roles today requires collaboration, communication, coordination and co-creation skills.

A survey of 1,175 technology leaders found that many are forging new career paths for themselves and their teams. New opportunities to harness and monetize data will emerge, and tech-savvy leaders will be at the center of business strategy in the 2020s, says study authors Lou DiLorenzo, Tim Smith and Khalid Kirk and Erica Maguire, both from Deloitte, point out. As a result of these changes, the responsibilities of technology leaders have become increasingly distributed. This is evidenced by the rise of the roles of Chief Data Officer, Chief Digital Officer, and other senior technology leaders, who are now responsible for all areas that need to be mastered, aligned, and integrated across the enterprise. I am in charge.

The top five areas where technology-focused executives spend most of their time today are developing business/digital strategy (35%), innovation (22%), and driving technology fluency in their organization (15%) included.

The Deloitte team also believes that the ability to develop people, not technology, is critical to success. More than half of executives say their digital transformation efforts over the next two years will focus on developing new technology-enabled products, services and platforms. However, 46% say limited skills, capabilities, or capabilities in technology functions are a constraint in delivering value from these efforts.

DiLorenzo and his co-authors identify five distinct competencies that define tech-savvy leaders today and tomorrow.

engineer. This includes responsibility for building, operating and maintaining technology applications and infrastructure efficiently, effectively and securely. The Deloitte team is observing. architect. Envision, design and oversee technology environments to ensure resilience and scalability while remaining agile. data scientist. Collect, manage and analyze data to provide insights, monetize technology assets and identify opportunities to drive business growth. change agent. Drive, manage, and enable large-scale, complex digital transformation across your enterprise. owner. It requires deep business acumen and stakeholder relationships to be able to preemptively identify business challenges and create innovative solutions.

While many organizations still rely on the traditional CIO role for these competencies, it may be time to share and distribute these roles and responsibilities among a coordinated team of leaders. , the Deloitte authors argue.

