AI Race Heats Up: Google Announces PaLM 2, Answer to GPT-4





Google

On Wednesday, Google announced PaLM 2, a base language model family comparable to OpenAI’s GPT-4. Google revealed at the Google I/O event in Mountain View, Calif., that it is already using PaLM 2 to power 25 products, including Bard, a conversational AI assistant.

As a family of large-scale language models (LLM), PaLM 2 is trained on massive amounts of data to perform next-word predictions that output the most probable text after human prompt input. PaLM stands for “Pathways Language Model” and “Pathways” is a machine learning technology created at Google. PaLM 2 follows the original PaLM that Google announced in April 2022.

According to Google, PaLM 2 supports over 100 languages ​​and can perform “inference”, code generation and multilingual translation. At the 2023 Google I/O keynote, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that PaLM 2 will come in four sizes: Gecko, Otter, Bison and Unicorn. Gecko is the smallest and reportedly runs on mobile devices. Besides Bard, PaLM 2 powers AI capabilities for Docs, Sheets and Slides.

Enlargement / PaLM 2 “reasoning” example provided by Google.

Google

That’s fine, but how does PaLM 2 compare to GPT-4? In the PaLM 2 Technical Report, PaLM 2 outperforms GPT-4 on several math, translation, and reasoning tasks. It seems that. But reality may not match Google’s benchmarks. In a cursory assessment of his PaLM 2 version of Bard by Ethan Morrick, a professor at Wharton University who often writes about AI, Morrick found his PaLM 2 performance on various informal language tests. He’s found it looks worse than GPT-4 and Bing, which he elaborated on on his Twitter thread.

Until recently, the PaLM language model family was an internal product of Google Research and never exposed to consumers, but Google began offering limited API access in March. Still, his first PaLM was notable for its gigantic size of 540 billion parameters. Parameters are numeric variables that serve as the learned “knowledge” of the model, allowing it to make predictions or generate text based on the input it receives.

Ad Enlarge / Examples of PaLM 2 translation languages ​​provided by Google.

Google

More parameters mean more complexity, roughly speaking, but there is no guarantee that the parameters will be used efficiently. By comparison, OpenAI’s GPT-3 (since 2020) has him 175 billion parameters. OpenAI has not disclosed the number of parameters for his GPT-4.

So the big question arises. How “big” is PaLM 2 in terms of number of parameters? Google doesn’t say, but this has frustrated some industry experts who are calling for more transparency into how AI models work. .

It’s not the only feature of PaLM 2 that Google has kept quiet about. The company says that PaLM 2 is trained on “various sources such as web documents, books, code, mathematics, and conversational data,” but doesn’t elaborate on what exactly that data is. not

Like other large language model datasets, the PaLM 2 dataset contains a variety of copyrighted material used without permission and potentially harmful material collected from the Internet. There is a possibility that Because training data has a decisive impact on AI model output, some experts advocate the use of open data sets that can provide opportunities for scientific reproducibility and ethical scrutiny.

Enlarge / Example of PaLM 2 description program code provided by Google.

Google

“We are at a tipping point now that LLM is a product (rather than just research). Commercial companies will become less and less transparent, especially about the most important components,” said the study. Institute researcher Jesse Dodge tweeted: Allen AI Institute. “We can only catch up if the open source community can work together and organize.”

Despite all LLMs tending to build things up from scratch, so far Google pursues broad deployment of AI models, even with accusations of hiding secret sauces I can’t stop doing it. During Google I/O, company representatives demoed the AI ​​capabilities of many of its flagship products. This means that the wider public may soon be fighting AI hoaxes.

And as far as LLM is concerned, PaLM 2 is still far from the end of the story. In his I/O keynote, Pichai said a new multimodal AI model called “Gemini” is currently being trained. As the race for AI supremacy continues, Google users in the United States and 180 other countries (except Canada and mainland Europe, oddly enough) are making his mark as part of Google Bard, an AI assistant. You can try PaLM2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2023/05/googles-top-ai-model-palm-2-hopes-to-upstage-gpt-4-in-generative-mastery/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos