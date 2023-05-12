University College and Yale University Push Connecticut into Quantum Reality





Connecticut is on track to become the nation’s leading accelerator for quantum technology, spearheaded by UConn and Yale.

Two of the state’s leading research universities are leading a large coalition for funding to establish the state as a quantum leader. This week, a project entitled Quantum-CT took an important step towards that goal by winning a $1 million National Science Foundation (NSF) Engine Development Award.

NSF Regional Innovations Engines has awarded more than 40 prestigious and first-ever awards to collaborations formed to create economic, social and technological opportunities in the region.

The university-Yale University partnership has employed extensive coalitions of public, private and state officials aimed at establishing Connecticut as an innovation engine powered by quantum technology. The award will fund his two-year development effort and help Connecticut become a national accelerator for quantum technology and compete for his NSF engine award of up to $160 million over ten years.

Quantum science and technology holds so much to the future of Connecticut and the nation, said Pamir Alpay, interim vice-chancellor for research, innovation and entrepreneurship at the university. Bringing together the expertise and excellence of research from UConn, Yale and many partners, his Quantum-CT has the potential to transform science, the economy and the workforce. The program expands opportunities to communities and sectors left behind by the recent economic downturn and promotes equity across the state.

NSF Director Seturaman Panchanathan will visit the university in 2022 to meet with Pamir Alpay, Interim Vice President for Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship. (University photo)

Alpay is one of the lead investigators on the project. Quantum-CT aims to make Connecticut a quantum technology acceleration nation. Quantum technology is technology developed through the principles of quantum mechanics that govern the atomic and subatomic worlds. Quantum technology will impact hundreds of applications, including smartphones, navigation systems, advanced computers, and hundreds of others impacting many of Connecticut’s major manufacturing, energy, and infrastructure industries. ready to give.

Connecticut epitomizes the challenges and opportunities facing our country, said University College President Radenka Malik. Our proud industrial base remains strong in the face of global competition, offshore manufacturing and mass retirement of skilled workers. Similarly, our cities and towns have weathered tremendous adversity. University University is proud to join Yale University as a leader in the effort to accelerate Connecticut America by using quantum technology to transform a diverse and compact region into a powerhouse of economic development.

Quantum technology research and development, with its versatility and potential to change lives for the better, has spawned dozens of partners in the Quantum-CT initiative. Collaborators of this grant include the Governor’s Office, the City of Hartford, the City of New Haven, the City of Stamford, the City of Waterbury, Connecticut State University (CSCU), the Connecticut Independent Colleges Conference, and the Connecticut Chamber of Commerce. Innovation and venture partners such as Connecticut Innovations, CT Next, Advance CT, Yale Ventures, and the UConns Technology Innovation Program will work together to rapidly move emerging quantum technologies into real-world applications.

Quantum technology represents the future of computers and science, and Connecticut is poised and determined to become a national hub and force for this technological revolution through the amalgamation of the University and Yale partnerships. Gov. Ned Lamont said they are working diligently. Our Connecticut employees are among the best educated and most talented in the nation, trained in the latest skills necessary to make the United States an international leader in research and development in the emerging field of quantum technology. increase. Our employees, businesses, schools, research institutes and state governments are working together to build the pipeline needed for growth in this sector.

NSF created the award to benefit states and territories that have not fully benefited from the technology boom of the last few decades. Quantum-CT’s official award number is 2302908.

“These NSF Engine Development Awards lay the groundwork for new hubs of innovation and potential future NSF engines,” said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan, who visited UConn in 2022 to announce the engine program. said. “These awardees are part of the fabric of NSF’s vision to create opportunity everywhere and enable innovation everywhere. Through these program awards, NSF is sowing the seeds of the future of local innovation in our communities and growing local economies through research and partnerships, unlocking ideas, talent, pathways and resources. It will create a vibrant innovation ecosystem across our country.”

The Quantum CT Plan effort is complex, incorporating all sectors potentially affected by the economic revitalization facilitated through the translation of quantum technology. Technology adopters in the pharmaceutical, defense, financial services, and computing sectors will all benefit, along with state government offices and university networks.

Yale University has an excellent reputation in the field of quantum science and a flourishing community of quantum technology start-ups, said Michael Claire, vice president for research at Yale University and co-principal investigator for an NSF grant. said there is. This will be a multi-billion dollar industry, so Yale and University hope to work with in-state partners to become the core of Connecticut’s national quantum corridor.

UConns’ involvement includes more than 10 researchers across multiple schools, colleges and services, including engineering departments, liberal arts and sciences departments, and technology commercialization service departments of university research companies. Quantum technology can be applied to many of UConns’ research priorities, including sensing, cryptography, artificial intelligence, infrastructure optimization, drug and therapeutics development, software and cybersecurity.

Quantum-CT’s complexity and vastness will allow us to maximize the benefits of UConn, leveraging all of our physical infrastructure and intellectual capital, Arpay said. With the help of Yale University and partners, we have the resources and expertise needed to make Connecticut a quantum technology accelerator.

For more information on Quantum-CT, please visit quantumct.org. For more information on NSF Regional Innovation Engines, visit new.nsf.gov/funding/initiatives/regional-innovation-engines.

