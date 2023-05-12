The May Patch Tuesday update contains three zero-day defects.please fix it as soon as possible





Microsoft addressed 51 vulnerabilities in Windows, Microsoft Office and Visual Studio in its May update. Also, Windows has three zero-day flaws (CVE-2023-24932, CVE-2023-29325, and CVE-2023-29336) that urgently need to be addressed, so this month we’re making both Windows and Microsoft Office an expedited should focus on updating to Patch Now recommendations apply to both platforms.

Testing for this patch cycle should include validating Windows Secure Boot, Remote Desktop, and VPN transfers, and verifying that Microsoft Outlook handles document (RTF and DOC) files correctly. The ApplicationReadiness team has created this helpful infographic to outline the risks associated with each update in this cycle.

known issues

Each month Microsoft posts a list of known issues related to operating systems and platforms included in the latest updates. For the month of May:

Windows devices with some third-party UI customization apps installed may not boot after installing the April or later update. Startallback and ExplorerPatcher have released fixes for their respective UI issues. Some versions of VMware ESXi, Windows Server 2022 may not boot after installing the May Update on a guest virtual machine (VM) running Windows Server 2022. Both Microsoft and VMWare are (jointly??) working on a solution.

One issue that still affects all versions of Windows 10 (as it has for the last three months) is that kiosk device profiles still don’t sign in automatically. Microsoft is working on a fix. And for those looking for some value in updating their game (who doesn’t these days?), Red Dead Redemption 2 is reportedly ready to launch. wonderful.

Main revision

There were no CVE updates or major revisions of previous patches this month.

Mitigations and Workarounds

Microsoft has not published any further mitigations or workarounds for this month’s patch.

exam instruction

Each month, the Readiness team analyzes the latest Patch Tuesday updates and provides detailed, actionable testing guidance. This guidance is based on an evaluation of a large application portfolio and a detailed analysis of Microsoft’s patches and their potential impact on Windows and application installations).

Because this cycle involves many system-level changes, we categorized the test scenarios into standard and high-risk profiles.

high risk

Microsoft made significant changes to the TPM module this month, especially Secure Boot and BitLocker. The Readiness team suggests the following basic tests for this update:

The target system should boot as expected with both Secure Boot and BitLocker enabled. The system should boot (successfully) with BitLocker enabled and Secure Boot turned off. Try USB boot, DVD boot, and ISO boot boot scenarios. After updating the Secure Boot system, test the backup. After applying the update, verify that OS file system restore works as expected.

The availability of recovery media after this May Patch Tuesday update has been applied is unknown. Boot recovery media created on systems prior to this update may fail. After performing this update, you should ensure that a full backup has been completed and tested. This scenario affects both Windows 11 (22H2) desktops and Windows Server 2022.

standard risk

The following changes included in this month’s update are not featured as high-risk tweaks and contain no functional changes.

Run your application using the Microsoft LDAP Connect/Bind command. Try this with and without SLL. A key system file, WIN32K.SYS, has been updated and may affect the application menu. Test applications that set up or configure monitors. Test a VM with Defender Application Guard installed and enabled. If you’re deploying Microsoft QUIC, test connectivity to your Edge Server over VPN. This includes Internet surfing, email, file uploads, and video streaming.

All of these test scenarios require significant application-level testing prior to general deployment. Given the nature of the changes contained in these patches, the preparation team recommends the following:

Test remote desktop and VPN connectivity using SSTP. Test Bluetooth devices (audio and mouse). Create, read, update, and delete files on NFS shares. Test print jobs (both local and remote).

Automated testing is useful for these scenarios, especially when using a testing platform that provides “deltas” or build-to-build comparisons. For line-of-business applications that require testing and approval of test results by the application owner (who performs the UAT), this is still essential.

Windows Lifecycle Updates

This section contains important changes to servicing (and most security updates) for Windows Desktop and Server platforms.

All editions of Windows 10, version 20H2 will reach end of service on May 9th. Windows 10, version 21H2 will reach end of service on June 13th. Microsoft will continue to service the following editions of Windows 10 21H2: Windows 10 Enterprise and Education, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, and Windows 10 Enterprise Multi-session.

Each month, we divide the update cycle into product families (as defined by Microsoft) into the following basic groups:

Browsers (Microsoft IE and Edge); Microsoft Windows (both desktop and server); Microsoft Office; Microsoft Exchange Server. Microsoft development platforms (ASP.NET Core, .NET Core, Chakra Core). Adobe (retired???, maybe next year).browser

Microsoft has released 11 discreet updates to its browser portfolio, all of which are rated Important. For those still using the old code base (IE), the end-of-life Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be turned off completely as part of the February Windows Security Updates (“B” release). I was. Add these updates to your standard patch release schedule.

Windows

This month, Microsoft released 5 critical updates and 22 patches rated Critical for the Windows platform. These cover the following major components:

Windows LDAP – Lightweight Directory Access Protocol. Windows network file system. Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) and PGM.

At first glance, the May Windows release seemed fairly light, with fewer than usual number of critical updates. However, Microsoft has identified a vulnerability in the Windows Secure Boot process and found it to be complex enough to warrant a phased release. The vulnerability, identified as CVE-2023-24932, allows Microsoft to “execute self-signed code at his Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) level when Secure Boot is enabled.” I warn you that it is possible.

Yes, I heard that the secure boot process was compromised (introduced by Black Lotus). As mentioned in the testing guidance section above, boot media should be carefully analyzed. If you don’t, you can really “brick” your server. Please read this updated guidance on CVE-2023-24932 before proceeding. Find out more about the Black Lotus campaign here.

Add this update to your “Patch Now” release schedule.

microsoft office

Microsoft released one critical update to SharePoint Server this month. In addition to this, 6 other updates rated Critical have arrived affecting Word, Excel and Teams. Addressing the Critical Elevation of Privilege (EOP) Vulnerability should focus on updated patched Microsoft Outlook (CVE-2023-29324) (over previous mitigations). Microsoft has published an Update(d) mitigation document to explain this serious security issue.

A Windows OLE related vulnerability (CVE-2023-29325) should be included in this month’s Windows section, but the real problem with this core system library is how Microsoft Outlook handles RTF and Word Doc “open” requests. It has to do with how you handle it. There have been no reports of exploitation of these other Microsoft Office-related vulnerabilities in the wild, and Excel has not been publicly disclosed. Given the urgency of these Microsoft Outlook and core Microsoft Office (OLE) patches, please add these Office updates to your “Patch Now” release schedule.

Microsoft Exchange server

Good news. Exchange Server is not updated during this cycle.

Microsoft development platform

Microsoft has only released two updates this month (CVE-2023-29338 and CVE-2023-29343), both of which are rated Important. Only affects Visual Studio and Sysmon (thanks Mark) Both updates have a very low test profile. Please add these updates to your standard developer release schedule.

Adobe Reader (still there, but not this month)

Happy days! No updates for Adobe Reader from Microsoft in May.

Copyright © 2023 IDG Communications Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.computerworld.com/article/3696272/mays-patch-tuesday-update-includes-3-zero-day-flaws-fix-them-asap.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos