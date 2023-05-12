



One of the biggest announcements at Google I/O was the announcement of PaLM 2, Google’s newest and most advanced large-scale language model (LLM). Google claimed that the move to PaLM 2 would enhance Bard’s logic, math and coding abilities.

Today is the time to put these abilities to the test.

I also put my latest coding skills to the test on Google Bard.It didn’t work…again

Google Bard no longer has a waiting list, so all you have to do to access it is visit the Google Bard page and sign in to your personal Gmail account.

Once that’s done, you’re ready to start asking questions.

The first notable change was the addition of Dark Mode options to Bard. This was one of the features Google unveiled in his I/O aimed at reducing eye strain when using chatbots. This was a positive sign.

See also: How to use Google Bard now

Now it’s time to check out the chatbot’s biggest upgrade, PaLM 2. To check the upgrade myself, I asked the chatbot, “Which of her LLMs are you running in?” The reaction was astonishing.

Despite Google’s announcement at Google I/O, Byrd said Google is still running on LaMDA.

I’m running on the Google AI LaMDA language model. LaMDA stands for “Language Model for Dialogue Applications”.

Screenshot by Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

That response was followed by a similar response when asked, “I thought you were running on PaLM 2.”

Sorry for the confusion. I’m still in development, so I can’t run it on PaLM 2 yet.

Screenshot by Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

Are chatbots still hallucinating and giving wrong answers as they used to be? Or are chatbots still not switched to PaLM 2, as Google declared yesterday? I reached out to Google for a little more clarification, but the response left me with a lot of questions from the start.

“LLMs (including Bards) may hallucinate and present inaccurate information as if it were factual,” said a Google spokesperson.

Related article: All the major AI features announced at Google I/O 2023

The inability to say exactly which LLM Bard is running in may just be a hallucination. However, one of Bard’s biggest goals with more advanced LLM was to reduce the number of hallucinations he experienced.

Despite Google’s claims of how advanced PaLM 2 is, so far Bard seems to continue to suffer from past problems, such as limited coding ability. Perhaps he Google overestimated the capabilities of his PaLM 2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/google-bard-is-now-running-on-palm-2-or-is-it/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos