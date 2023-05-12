HP Indigo GM: “Diversity of opinion is the key to tech success”





Noam Zilbershtain, vice president and general manager of HP Indigo and Scitex, speaking at the Calcalists Tech on the Beach event in Tel Aviv, said, “It’s a lot of fun to be a startup and feel like anything can happen.” said. “We are no longer a startup, but we always try to keep this feeling.

“We had a clear vision when we started: digitize everything that can be digitized, including print. [vision] In the middle. Indigo was founded by him in 1977 and became a unicorn in 2001 when he was acquired by HP. I didn’t even know what a unicorn was yet.

“Since then, we have taken off and become a global company with an Israeli DNA and a startup DNA that we want to protect. The printing sector is huge, an $800 billion sector worldwide. Everything around is printed, but only 10%

“Printing is a very old industry,” says Silberstein. “We broke that boundary and created a new sphere. We redefined it in several ways. See our strategy in labels such as “All of our state-of-the-art labels are printed.”

“All the packaging that tells the story of the product is digitally printed because it is current and relevant. When we talk about the trade sector, everyone is looking for new, unique, very low-volume books and brochures. Hands down, we reinvented, we continue to have the power to create new areas.

“Every day you have a dream and you want to make it come true, but sometimes dreams come true,” said Silberstein. “Imagine you retired, became successful, built a niche market, became a unicorn and realized that dream. I think being part of a company gives you stability and perspective. Birstein pointed out that companies involve a lot: “I want to teach people how to sustain growth and innovation in their day-to-day lives.

“My recipe for preserving this DNA is a combination of innovation and diversity. This is our uniqueness as Israelis and knowing how to do it better than anyone else. When we talk about innovation, we mean meaningful innovation and technology that can change the world’. We think about this in three ways: First, we challenge the status quo. Some say that the greatest contribution of the Jews is to never be satisfied with anything and to complain, but to turn dissatisfaction into positive success.

“Second, it’s very important to focus on progress in the key areas you defined. The third part is building a startup spirit in areas where we can grow. We often focus on technical capabilities, but this ability surprises us.We must also focus on customer needs.Customers should be at the center.Customers need You need to focus on what you have or what you don’t know your customers need.It should translate into business opportunity.Once this triangle is completed, the opportunity becomes a reality.

“We must also focus on diversity. Along with innovation, we have enormous assets. Diversity of opinion is the key to our success. Departments, different cultures – get everyone together in one room’ .

Becoming a global company in Israel is not easy. Our company employs his 2,000 engineers and has an advanced production center. We are financially responsible for more than 15,000 of her families in Israel, and more than four times as many around the world. We have a big responsibility. Each of you is leading a revolution in your own field. We will continue our journey. we are just getting started. ”

