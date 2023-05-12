Google Pixel Tablet and Apple iPad: Should you ditch iPadOS and buy an Android tablet?





Google officially unveiled the Pixel Tablet at I/O this week, re-entering the tablet market and going head-to-head with the Apple iPad.

Both tablets are similarly priced and sized and target the same lifestyle consumer who wants an experience that is better than their budget without paying top dollar. In the future, we plan to test the Pixel Tablets in the lab to fully compare the two, but for now we can see the official specs and features of both. Let’s see how they stack up.

Pricing

Price is always the most obvious aspect to compare directly, and it’s there that Google can run into major stumbling blocks. The iPad (10th generation) starts at $449, a significant $50 less than the Pixel Tablet. To be fair, the $499 Pixel Tablet has twice as much storage as the iPad’s (128 GB vs. 64 GB), while the $599 model both get 256 GB. The Pixel Tablet’s saving grace here is the included charging speaker dock. Google rates this at $129. Either way, the $499 price tag for an Android tablet is pretty steep in a category that has long trailed Apple.

size

The slim metal edge design of the Apple iPad. (Credit: Eric Zeman)

Apple and Google tablets are a fine line between size and weight. The Pixel Tablet is 0.3 inches thick, while the iPad is 0.28 inches thick, a difference of only 0.5 millimeters, likely a rounding error on Google’s part in the Pixel Tablet specs. The iPad is slightly wider and shorter at 9.8 x 7.1 inches compared to 10.2 x 6.7 inches, but again those dimensions are close enough to be ignored. It weighs about the same, too, with his 17.4-ounce Pixel Tablet weighing in between the Wi-Fi and 5G iPad models.

processor

Apple and Google each use their own chips to power their respective tablets, with the iPad having the A14 Bionic and the Pixel Tablet having the Tensor G2, but the Pixel Tablet doubling from 8GB to 4GB. of RAM. I’ll have to test the Pixel tablet to get an accurate performance comparison with the iPad, but the iPad and the iPhone 12 are running the A14 Bionic, and his latest Pixel smartphone is running the Tensor G2. I have already confirmed that there is However, it’s worth noting that Apple has moved on from his A14 Bionic on its own phone. The iPhone 14 Pro uses A16 Bionic.

(Credit: Eric Zeman)

Comparing the G2-equipped Pixel 7 to the iPad, it looks like Apple has a big edge. In Geekbench 5, the iPad scores much higher than the Pixel’s Tensor G2 (1,032/2,749) (single-core 1,573, multi-core 4,097), and in 3DMark’s GFXBench Aztec Ruins test, the A14 Bionic pushes more 3D graphics It shows that it can (36 frames per second increases to 25fps on Pixel 7).

Entry-level iPads are relatively strong, and unless Google pulls some new tricks out of the Tensor G2, the Pixel Tablet will probably fall behind in the benchmarks. This doesn’t mean that Google’s tablet is slower than the iPad for everyday activities. In hands-on use, the Pixel 7 feels quick and responsive, and the Pixel Tablet has twice as much RAM as his iPad, making it much easier to handle when using multiple apps at once. may be superior to

screen

Pixel tablet screen (Credit: Eric Zeman)

Tablets use 10.9 (iPad) to 10.95 (Pixel Tablet) inch LCD screens. Both are rated at 500 nits of brightness and have similar resolutions, but the 2,560 x 1,600 pixel tablet is slightly better at 276 pixels per inch to the 2,360 x 1,640 iPad’s 264ppi. . Perhaps the biggest difference is that the Pixel Tablet has a 16:10 aspect ratio, while the iPad has a 4:3 aspect ratio. This means that when used in landscape he’s a Pixel wider and better suited for media, and the iPad is taller and better for productivity.

Connectivity

If you just want to use your tablet on Wi-Fi, Pixel tablets and iPads are virtually identical to Wi-Fi 6 with 2×2 MIMO and Bluetooth 5.2. It would be nice if Google’s new tablet featured the new standards of Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, but the vast majority of users won’t miss them and probably don’t own a device that supports them. .

But if you want internet access from anywhere, you need to get an iPad. Only Apple offers a tablet with 5G connectivity for $150 more than the price of the Wi-Fi model. Pixel tablets are Wi-Fi only.

camera

The iPad camera has slight edges. (Credit: Eric Zeman)

Tablet cameras have always felt like an afterthought compared to phone cameras, with both the Pixel Tablet and iPad lagging behind the Pixel 7 and iPhone 14 in terms of the photos and videos they can take. The Pixel tablet has a discreet 8MP f/2.0 rear camera and an identical front camera. The iPad is a little more ambitious, with a 12MP f/1.8 rear camera and a 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide front-facing camera. Neither can compare to modern mid-range or high-end phones, but if you’re going to be filming something on your tablet or making video calls with multiple people, the iPad is probably better.

battery

We prefer to run our own battery tests rather than accepting manufacturer published specifications. Also, at maximum screen brightness he should see how long the Pixel tablet lasts when he streams video over Wi-Fi. However, Google claims the Pixel Tablet has an edge of up to 12 hours of video streaming time compared to the iPad’s claimed 10 hours. However, the iPad falls short of that number, taking just 6 hours when we tested it. that. See how the Pixel Tablets stack up in the lab.

Editor’s recommended docks and accessories

Charging speaker stand for Pixel tablets. (Credit: Eric Zeman)

The entry-level Pixel Tablet may cost $50 more than the entry-level iPad, but that premium may be justified by the inclusion of a $129 charging speaker dock in the box. The magnetic dock has a built-in speaker so you can not only lay your tablet flat, but also use it like a smart display while charging. This effectively turns your Pixel tablet into a big-screen Google Nest Hub (the Nest Hub Max has a bigger screen but an audio edge with a more powerful 3-driver stereo speaker system). You don’t need to buy anything else and it has a lot of useful features. Apple, on the other hand, doesn’t offer a first-party iPad dock at all, so there’s no easy, official way to use an iPad as a Siri-powered smart him display without dangling wires.

The iPad, on the other hand, doesn’t have an official dock, but the Pixel Tablet doesn’t have an official stylus or keyboard case (although it does support USI 2.0 digital pens). Considering how many people use iPads and Apple Pencils or Magic Keyboard Folios for work, this is a big negligence on the part of Google. Apple devices also consistently make use of third-party accessories such as cases than Android phones and tablets, so Pixel tablets offer fewer options for protection and customizing their appearance than iPads.

Which tablet is better?

We’ll have to wait for the full Pixel tablet review for the final verdict. There it is passed through a series of tests to generate solid data points for comparison. But based on what we currently know, the iPad looks like a slightly more powerful tablet with a better camera, while the Pixel Tablet has a charging dock with speakers and more basic storage. is included. In almost every other measure the two are similar.

(Credit: Eric Zeman)

Which is the best choice depends on your preference for iPadOS or Android, and what the ecosystem offers, just like with smartphones. So far, the Pixel Tablet and iPad seem to be pretty evenly matched.

If you don’t want to spend $500 on a tablet, there are many more choices on our list of the best cheap tablets. If you’re an Apple fanatic and want a little more power, check out our list of the best iPads for the full line of Apple tablets.

