What is Google’s PaLM 2 language model and where is it used?





Google announced Wednesday its “state-of-the-art language model” PaLM 2 at its I/O 2023 developer conference. Google said it announced more than 25 new products and features leveraging PaLM 2 at I/O 2023. Google also opened up access to Bard chatbot powered by PaLM 2 in over 180 countries and territories, including India. Google claims to have added advanced privacy controls to PaLM 2 that give users complete control over their personal information.

Previously, US and UK users had to go through a waiting list to access Bard.

Google announced the launch of the PaLM 2 language model in a blog post, stating, “PaLM 2 will explore the impact of highly functional models of varying sizes and speeds, as well as versatile AI models that bring real benefits to everyone.” It shows that,” he said.

What is PaLM2?

PaLM 2 is the language model that Google is deploying to bring AI capabilities to all its products such as Gmail, Google Docs and Bard. Similar to other language models such as GPT-4, PaLM 2 can power AI-based chatbots. He is also adept at writing code, analyzing images, and translating. In fact, you can use PaLM 2’s multilingual capabilities to make Bard available in over 40 languages.

According to Google, PaLM 2 has been trained on multilingual texts in over 100 languages, and the language model has also passed a “mastery” level advanced language proficiency test. PaLM 2 is trained on public source code datasets to become proficient in over 20 programming languages, including Java, Python, Ruby, C, and more.

Where PaLM 2 is used:

Many future and current Google products will utilize the PaLM 2 language model. Most notably, users can experience his PaLM 2 functionality by accessing his Bard chatbot. PaLM 2 is also used to add artificial intelligence capabilities to Google Docs, Gmail and Google Sheets. Google also uses his PaLM 2 for cybersecurity analysis in Sec-PaLM, and he uses PaLM 2 to answer questions and summarize insights from a variety of dense medical documents in Med-PaLM 2. doing.

what’s next?

Google also announced that it is already working on a next-generation language model called Gemini. Google says Gemini is still in training, but has already demonstrated multimodal capabilities not seen in previous models.

Gemini is very efficient in integrating tools and APIs and is designed to enable future innovations such as memory and planning,” added the search giant.

Google has struggled to gain a foothold in the artificial intelligence arena since it announced ChatGPT last November. His GPT-4 launch with multimodal capabilities, where OpenAI’s language models are being used to power Microsoft’s new Bing search, compounds Google’s problems. Microsoft and Google are vying for supremacy in chatbots powered by generative AI.

