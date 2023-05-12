Google Pixel Tablet vs OnePlus Pad: Battle of the $500 Tablets





Anyone who knows anything about Android tablets knows that the market is very poor. Samsung, Lenovo, and well, that’s about it. But in a matter of weeks, the Android fan has got not one but two solid tablet choices. Both he is under $500.

That is correct. Google unveiled his $499 Pixel Tablet, which doubles as an on-the-go tablet and an always-docked smart display. Google’s announcement comes shortly after OnePlus released its first tablet, the $479 OnePlus Pad.

Below are some reasons why you should choose either tablet.

Specifications Pixel TabletOnePlus PadDisplay 10.95″ LCD, 2560 x 1600, 500 nits11.61″ 2800×2000, LCD, 144 Hz, 500 nits Processor Google Tensor G2MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Mobile Platform Operating System Android 13Android 13.1 based Oxygen OS Memory and Storage 8 GB 128GB/ 256GB 8GB 128GB Camera 8MP Rear, 8MP Front 13MP Rear, 8MP Front Battery 12 Hours of Video Streaming 9,510mAh, 67W Supervooc Charging Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.3 , USB-C Color Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Halo Green Price $499$479 You should buy a Pixel tablet if: Google1.If a charging dock sounds appealing

One of Google’s main selling points for the Pixel Tablet is that when it’s not in use, placing it in the charging speaker dock not only keeps the tablet charged, but instantly turns it into a Nest Hub Max-like tablet. It is possible. smart display. The dock’s integrated speakers bring four times the bass to the tablet’s audio quality, and you can even use the tablet as a screen/speaker combo to cast video and audio from another device.

You can also use the new Home app to control your smart home devices, make video calls via Google Meet (with the 360 ​​degree background feature), and even use it as a digital photo frame. So, if you like the idea of ​​a tablet but can’t let go of the idea that it sits idle when you’re not using it, he’s probably the Pixel Tablet designed for you.

2. Requires a tablet for multiple users

At this time, sharing a tablet like the iPad with family is not really possible. Well, it can, but you can’t do things like install apps, rearrange home screens, store personal information, and so on.

The Pixel Tablet part of the keynote didn’t get much attention, but Google showed off multi-user support for the Pixel Tablet. A quick demo showed someone switching between user her profiles and found that all information and settings were kept in a specific profile and not shared.

If you need or want a tablet for just your family or kids, the Pixel Tablet seems to make it perfectly possible.

3. You are already investing in Google’s ecosystem

The OnePlus Pad is a great tablet, but don’t get me wrong. But OnePlus isn’t as pervasive in our homes as Google. Due to how closely our lives are tied up with Google, and how likely it is that someone considering buying a Pixel Tablet already owns Google hardware, staying within Google’s ecosystem is a no-brainer. Makes sense.

Sure, the OnePlus Pad runs Android and as such shares many features, but at least Google confirmed at this year’s Google I/O that it will continue to offer its own Pixel products with unique features. revealed to .

And for many, that’s reason enough to stick with Google’s Pixel platform.

You should buy a OnePlus Pad if… Jason Cipriani/ZDNET1.i want a tablet now

The Pixel Tablet is new and shiny, but it hasn’t officially launched yet. You can pre-order it now, but he will start shipping on June 20th. Quite a wait.

If you want a tablet now and don’t want to wait, the OnePlus Pad is available now and should arrive within a week, depending on your shipping preference. For those in a rush to get a tablet right now, the OnePlus Pad is an easy choice.

2. Requires a tablet with a keyboard case

Google has announced a number of features that can be achieved with the Pixel Tablet, but one thing that wasn’t mentioned is the ability to use some sort of keyboard/trackpad case together.

However, the OnePlus Pad works in tandem with the $150 magnetic keyboard, adding a trackpad with a mouse pointer and gestures to the keyboard, turning the tablet into a laptop-like experience.

In our review of the Pad, we slammed it for not being the best tablet for productivity. I stand by it, but the Pad is the better of the two options because the Pixel Tablet has absolutely no productivity features.

Alternatives to consider

