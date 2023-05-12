Google is changing search. What does that mean for news publishers?





At its annual I/O conference on Wednesday, Google announced a number of “experiments” and changes coming to search.

It’s still early days. But if these changes are rolled out broadly, it will be the most significant overhaul of some of the key areas of the internet in a while. This move can significantly reduce the traffic Google sends to publisher sites, as more people can get what they need directly from the Google Search page. It can also do some damage to affiliate revenue that publishers derive from product endorsements.

On the bright side, new search filters aimed at highlighting humans could help highlight individual journalists, columnists and newsletters.

“Search generation experience”

Google displays AI-generated answers at the top of some search pages. The company describes it as:

Consider the question, which is better, Bryce Canyon or The Arch, for families with children under 3 and dogs? Normally, you might break this one question of hers into smaller questions, sort through the vast amount of information available, and start piecing things together yourself. With generative AI, search can do some of the heavy lifting.

You’ll get an AI-powered snapshot of the key information to consider, along with links to dig deeper.

Jeffrey Fowler of The Washington Post tested this feature and explains how SGE cites its sources:

When Google’s SGE answers questions, their answers include corroboration. You’ll see prominent links to some sources on the left. Tapping the icon in the upper right corner expands the view to show the source site sentence by sentence in AI response.

There are two ways to display this. It saves you one click and the pain of wading through sites full of irrelevant information. But that can also mean not visiting other sites to discover something new or important context.

The top three sources are shown by default, but you can switch between more sources.

AI-generated content will also be heavily integrated into shopping outcomes. Searching for things like “best Bluetooth speakers for a pool party under $100” or “best bike for a 5-mile uphill commute” brings up a list of AI-powered purchase recommendations. I haven’t tested this feature, but it doesn’t seem to be good news for publishers who not only keep users off the publisher’s page entirely, but also make money from affiliate links.

Google warns that SGE is still and not yet widely available. (If you live in the US and want to try it out, you can add yourself to the waiting list here from your Chrome browser or Google app.) In addition to restricted access, The Verge’s David Pierce says access should be restricted. pointing out. What will Google answer with AI?

Not every search triggers an AI answer, AI appears only when Google’s algorithms find it more useful than standard results, and currently for sensitive subjects such as health and finances. is set to completely avoid AI interference. But in my quick demo and test, it showed up whether I searched for chocolate chip cookies, Adele, nearby coffee shops, or the best movies of 2022.

For example, when Wired’s Will Knight asked, “Is Joe Biden a good president, or would you like information about abortion laws in various states in the United States,” Google’s generative AI product refused to answer. But Google’s AI shouldn’t have an opinion, but sometimes it seems like it’s mixed in. The Verge is back with:

At one point in the demo, I asked: [Liz Reid, Google’s VP of search] Find only the word Adele. The AI’s snapshots contain more or less of what you’d expect: her past, her singing accolades, her notes on her recent weight loss, and more, and her live performances are better than her recorded albums. It also included the content that it was even better. Google’s AI has an opinion! Reed immediately clicked on the bear’s claw and posted the sentence on her music blog, also admitting it was a form of system failure.

So in a world where search has moved entirely to GenAI (which is still a big deal), pages of links will disappear and you’ll get a handful of citations.

I imagine/guess that this would theoretically destroy traffic for smaller publishers and reward larger outlets that could be weighted with more authority https://t.co/ 7CyPj2JthQ

— Mouse King 🐀 (@MikeIsaac) May 10, 2023

I look forward to Google generating IPs that help generate more ad revenue at the expense of less referral traffic. #cjpa https://t.co/6muq3S6KRT

— Matt Pearce 🦅🇺🇸 (@mattdpearce) May 11, 2023

What this will definitely kill is easily clickable articles like “What time is the Super Bowl?” You may hate it, but many newsrooms pay for it because it generates viral traffic every time. https://t.co/GdNvzUVWAW

— Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) May 10, 2023

Google’s answer box with new AI by @geoffreyfowler looks like this

It will be very interesting to see how people use this IRL and how all websites turn to access the new answer box. https://t.co/FxtKANg6Fv

— Shira Ovide (@ShiraOvide) May 10, 2023

2004: Build a website to please Yahoo! 2008: Build a website to please Google! 2014: Let’s really focus on Facebook. 2019: Well, back to Google for real. Great, Google.2023: Would you believe me if I told you the homepage is the new search? https://t.co/RPuu3Hre8a

— Peter Kafka (@pkafka) May 10, 2023

It is strange that this is not plagiarism or copyright infringement for mere technical reasons. Like a long day on youtube they can copyright you but if you make a living writing for the internet your shit belongs to them now https://t.co/FrPNssjagG

— Alex Arrelia (@AlexArrelia) May 11, 2023

“hidden gem”

Google is also expanding its use of a search filter called “Perspectives,” which shows user-generated content such as Reddit posts, YouTube videos and blog posts in search results. The shift comes at a time when Americans are increasingly seeking news and information from individuals rather than institutions, and TikTok and Instagram are eating Google’s share of the search market. Google is:

“In the coming weeks, when you search for something that might benefit from other people’s experiences, you may see a perspective filter at the top of your search results. Shows only long and short videos, images, and posts shared on Q&A sites, social media platforms, and details about the creator of this content, such as name, profile picture, and information about the popularity of the content .

Helpful information often lives in unexpected or hard-to-find places, such as comments in forum threads, lesser-known blog posts, or articles containing unique expertise on a topic. Our handy content ranking system will soon surface more of these hidden gems in searches, especially if we believe it will improve your search results. ”

“We feel that our users, especially some younger ones, often want to hear other people’s opinions,” Google’s vice president of search, Liz Reed, told The Verge. “They don’t just want to hear from institutions and big brands. So how do we make it easily accessible to people?”

It will be interesting to see how Google defines “others” as Perspectives unfolds. Do journalists and opinion columnists working for newspapers count? Will substacks surface? This feature could potentially benefit large news publishers as well as journalists working alone There is, but I understand that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.niemanlab.org/2023/05/google-is-changing-up-search-what-does-that-mean-for-news-publishers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos