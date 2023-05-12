Google Efforts to End Criticized Calendar Spam The Register





Google recently changed the default setting for adding invitations to their calendar service in a way that interferes with third-party products. The Big G said it was just trying to block spam, amid what some in the industry called it foul play.

Earlier this week, Mike Adams, CEO of Grain, an organizational service for managing customer relationships, publicly complained about the change. He accused Google of trying to kill third-party booking services like Calendly in favor of Google Calendar, part of the web giant’s Workspace portfolio.

Last March, Google expanded its appointment scheduling feature to its broader Workspace editions, and most recently sought to monetize the service to increase shareholder value.

In July, the advertising giant announced the addition of “the option to only show events from senders you know on your calendar.” The rationale for Chocolate Factory was to provide a way to reduce invitation spam, a persistent concern among users of calendars and services that support unauthorized interactions.

At the time, the default setting was to show invitations from everyone, Adams said. But recently that was changed to add invitations “only if the sender is known”.

According to Adams, Google recently made it difficult for most users to not see third-party invites in their calendars unless the booker either emailed the host in advance or explicitly accepted the invitation via email. You changed the default settings.

This setting change started in November 2022 as an opt-in, but Google started rolling out the default change in stages starting in January to monitor feedback.

The feedback surfaced in February when some users reported seeing notifications in their calendars, followed in the months by reports of missed appointments.

Their timing is questionable and their explanations are baseless.

Adams argues that this minor restructuring has created major problems with services based on unauthorized bookings and added friction to business communications.

“And of course, this ‘anti-spam’ measure doesn’t apply to meetings booked through our new competitive software, which of course doesn’t support video conferencing options other than Meet,” he said. Stated.

Asked if it was true that these changes would not affect Google’s booking schedule, a Big G spokesperson said no. Spam protection is said to apply to unknown senders regardless of the service. Therefore, calendar invites from unknown personal Gmail accounts will not automatically appear.

When I called Adams, he told me that Grain uses Calendly internally and that he was having problems with invitations after changing the settings. But when I tried the same thing with Google’s appointment scheduling system, it worked fine.He said he doesn’t think Google has been outspoken about the situation.

“My goal is to encourage Google to stand up and fix the problem,” he told El Reg. “We have better things to do than deal with anti-competitive nonsense. Their timing is questionable and their explanations are unconvincing.”

Part of the problem is that all Workplace email addresses must be known within your organization, so any internal invitations may end up working for your appointment schedule on Google. This may not necessarily be the case for third-party service providers who may not have as much access to your Gmail ID data.

Google’s appointment schedule only supports invitations from users, not invitations from generic or no-reply addresses. This is not the case with many third party services.

Adams said the new default is causing major problems for Grain, with users forgetting to book appointments because they didn’t see them on their calendars.

“These moves are so blatantly anti-competitive and anti-consumer…all done under the guise of ‘anti-spam’…that could easily be managed with a Google account using third-party booking software.” said he.

On Thursday, third-party appointment booking service Calendly published a help center message about the new defaults for Google Calendar. Advise customers on changing settings and how to change them.

In an emailed statement to The Register, Calendly CEO and founder Tope Awotona said, “Google recently made changes to users’ default calendar settings to reduce spam and unsolicited invites. We are working closely with our customers to help our partners understand and mitigate impacts through product enhancements and education, and will continue to provide updates as the platform evolves. .”

Awotna expressed confidence that Calendly can provide safe and reliable scheduling automation.

We are committed to following best practices to keep our users safe, and we also support interoperability of all our apps and user choice.

Adams argued that Google should have left the defaults alone and allowed people plagued by spam to change the settings as needed.

A Google spokesperson told The Register, “To reduce the risk users face from unwanted calendar spam, we have introduced default features in Calendar to protect users from unknown senders. has already seen great results, with malicious calendar invites significantly reduced, and we are committed to following best practices to keep our users safe, ensuring interoperability of all our apps and user It also supports choice.”

We have heard that this effort includes further tweaks to user controls, and that these tweaks are expected to address at least some of the concerns raised by third parties.

We’re looking at ways to improve the trust signal when invitations come from generic or no-reply addresses without compromising spam protection. This could take the form of a warning banner if a customer receives an invitation from a generic/no response address, but has yet to be determined.

