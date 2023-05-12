Get hands-on with Google’s AI-powered music generator





Can AI work backwards from text descriptions to generate coherent songs? That’s the premise of MusicLM, the AI-powered music-making tool Google released yesterday during the kickoff of its I/O conference.

MusicLM has been trained on hundreds of thousands of hours of audio to learn how to create new music in different styles, and is available in preview via Google’s AI Test Kitchen app. I’ve been playing with it for the past day or so, as have a couple of my colleagues.

verdict? Let’s just say that MusicLM doesn’t take musicians jobs right away.

Using MusicLM with Test Kitchen is very easy. Once access is granted, a text box will appear in which you can enter as detailed a description of the song as you like and have the system generate two versions of her song. Both can be downloaded and listened to offline, but Google encourages you to “like” one track for better AI performance.

When I first covered MusicLM in January, before its release, I wrote that songs on this system sounded like they would be composed by a human artist, but not necessarily musically original or coherent. It wasn’t. It’s clear that some serious picking was going on with the samples taken earlier this year, so I can’t say I fully stand by that statement now.

Most of the songs I generate with MusicLM sound decent at best, but at worst it’s like a 4-year-old letting go of his DAW. I’ve mostly stuck with her EDM, trying to come up with something with structure and recognizable (and ideally soothing) melodies. But no matter how decent, even good! — When you hear the beginning of a MusicLM song, there comes a moment when it breaks in a very obvious and musically unpleasant way.

For example, this sample was generated using the prompt ‘A light, playful, airy style EDM song suitable for dancing’. With its head-bobbing bassline and elements of a classic Daft Punk single, it’s a promising start. But near the middle of the track, it veers so far off course that it effectively becomes a different genre.

Here is a piano solo from a simpler prompt. It is “romantic and emotional piano music”. As you can see, each part sounds good, great, or at least exceptional when it comes to finger movements. But then the pianist feels possessed by a maniac. The notes then become jumbled, and the song takes on a radically different direction, as if it came from a new sheet music, even though it follows the lines of the original.

I figured the AI ​​might be more comfortable with songs with a more basic structure, so I tried MusicLM’s chiptunes. No dice. The result (below) was somewhat catchy, but like the other samples it ended up randomly.

On the plus side, MusicLM overall does a much better job than Jukebox, which OpenAI attempted to develop an AI music generator for a few years ago. In contrast to MusicLM, given a genre, artist, and lyric fragment, the jukebox can generate relatively consistent music with vocals, but the songs it produces contain repetitive, nonsense It lacked typical musical elements such as the chorus, which often included lyrics. Songs produced by MusicLM also have fewer artifacts and generally feel like a step up when it comes to fidelity.

Additionally, the usefulness of MusicLM is a bit limited thanks to some artificial limitations on the prompt side. It does not produce music featuring artists or vocals, even in the style of a particular musician. Try typing in a prompt like “following Barry Manilow’s line” and you’ll only get the error his message.

The reason is probably legitimate. Ultimately, deepfake music is based on ambiguous legal grounds, with some in the music industry claiming AI music generators like MusicLM violate music copyrights. It may not be long before this issue becomes somewhat clearer. Several lawsuits underway in court likely involve music-generating AI, including an artist’s right to have his work used to train his AI system without the artist’s rights. things are also included. knowledge or consent. Time will tell.

But for now, I’d argue that artists don’t have much to worry about. MusicLM, like other recently released AI music generators, serves above all as an indicator of how far the technology needs to go.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/05/11/hands-on-with-googles-ai-powered-music-generator/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos