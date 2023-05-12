How is the new Google AI Search different from the Bard chatbot?





May 10 (Reuters) – Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL.O) on Wednesday put more AI in its answers as it quelled doubts it was losing out to Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) OpenAI. Demonstrated an embedded updated core search product. -Use Bing search.

Google already offers the Bard chatbot, which competes with ChatGPT, OpenAI’s chatbot that caused a lot of excitement among users with its human-like responses.

So when do you Google and when do you bard?

The company says people should continue to use traditional Google search for searching and searching for information, such as looking for things to buy.

Bard is a chatbot with a human-like conversational persona intended for creative collaboration, such as generating software code or creating captions for photos.

What are the Google Search updates?

With an enhanced search called Search Generative Experience, Google’s home page still looks and behaves like the familiar search bar.

The difference is in the answer. When new Google detects that your query can be answered using generated AI, you’ll see the AI-generated answer at the top of the results page. Legacy links to the web remain below.

A 3D printed Google logo can be seen in this illustration taken on April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

For example, a search for “weather San Francisco”, for example, will show users the usual eight-day weather forecast, while the AI ​​will respond to the question of what to wear in California, according to a Reuters demonstration. It says it will show you the long response it generates. Earlier this week.

“You should bring layers such as short-sleeved shirts and light sweaters or jackets that day,” the results said, along with a link to a website with such advice.

Similar to Bard and ChatGPT, users can enter a new “conversation mode” that remembers a user’s previous questions, making it easier for users to ask for follow-up.

However, the company points out that conversation mode was not designed as a chatbot with personality. It is only intended to narrow down search results. For example, unlike Bard or ChatGPT, its responses never include the “I” phrase.

Want to try the new Google Search now?

not yet. According to the company, U.S. consumers will be able to access the search generative experience in the coming weeks through a waitlist, but Google will monitor the quality, speed and cost of search results during this pilot phase. .

Can I try Bard now?

The company announced Wednesday that Bard is now available in 180 countries and territories with no waiting list and plans to expand support to 40 languages.

Reported by Anna Tong of San Francisco.Additional reporting by Jeffrey Dustin and Greg Bensinger in Mountain View, CA Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Matthew Lewis

