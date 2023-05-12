Google teases updates to helpful content system





At the annual Google I/O developer conference, the tech giant announced upcoming changes to its helpful content system.

This update is intended to enhance the search engine’s ability to identify content authored from a personal or professional perspective, improving the search experience for users.

Power search results with unique expertise

Helpful content systems are an important part of Google’s automatic ranking system, designed to ensure that search results show original, high-quality content.

We use site-wide signals to evaluate content and distinguish between content that provides visitors with a satisfying experience and content that falls short of user expectations.

In doing so, the system encourages the creation of content written by and for people, rather than content primarily designed to attract clicks.

According to Google’s announcement, future updates will enhance the system’s understanding of content created from a personal or professional perspective.

This means more advanced capabilities to assess the expertise and credibility of your content, allowing you to rank more useful information on search.

An announcement from Google states:

“In addition to making it easier to find authentic perspectives, we are also improving how we rank across search results, focusing on content with unique expertise and experience.

Last year, we launched a helpful content system to show more content created for people and less content created to attract clicks. In the coming months, we plan to roll out updates to this system that better understand content created from a personal or professional perspective, allowing it to rank more useful information on search.

Useful information often lives in unexpected or hard-to-find places, such as comments in forum threads, obscure blog posts, or articles containing unique expertise on a topic. ”

Key takeaways for content creators

An update to Google’s helpful content system has a big impact for publishers.

To avoid negative repercussions, sites are encouraged to remove unhelpful content and focus on creating helpful, trustworthy, people-first content.

Google’s classifier, which identifies unhelpful content, runs continuously and monitors new and existing sites.

As time goes on, it’s possible that previously applied classifications no longer apply as we discover that unhelpful content isn’t coming back.

In practice, this means that content creators should follow a few basic principles in order for their content to be considered “helpful” by our system:

Stick to your area of ​​expertise: Content should be focused on topics within your site’s area of ​​expertise and written with your target audience in mind. Content designed to attract search traffic or take advantage of trending topics outside your site’s niche are less likely to be considered helpful. Demonstrate real-world experience: Content should demonstrate first-hand expertise and depth of knowledge. Content about products and services should be based on personal experience and this should be evidenced by original photos and insights. Focus on one topic: Your website should have a primary purpose or focus. Trying to cover multiple unrelated topics can confuse visitors and search engines. Provide sufficient answers: Your content should thoroughly address the user’s concerns or questions and be intended to educate or assist the user. Content that makes readers feel like they need to search again for better information is not considered helpful. Ensuring a Satisfactory Reader Experience: Content creators should aim to provide a holistic solution for their readers. If your content meets all of the above criteria but does not provide a satisfying experience, it may be considered useless. Avoid False Claims: Websites should avoid false claims, such as implying an unconfirmed release date for a product or service. Follow Google’s guidelines: Following Google’s guidelines for core updates and product reviews will also help you rank in our useful content system.

Google’s upcoming helpful content system updates reflect our ongoing commitment to improving the user’s search experience by prioritizing high-quality, authentic content.

More information about the update will be provided by the company when it officially rolls out.

Featured image generated by the author using Midjourney.

