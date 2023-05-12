New entry-level Google Pixel 7a with 64MP camera: digital photography review





The new Pixel 7a comes in four colors.Google

The Google Pixel 7a is Google’s latest entry-level Android smartphone. Announced at his I/O conference this year (and available soon), the 7a boasts an impressive amount of tech and features for the price. Specifically, Google’s latest processor and security features, wireless charging, an improved display, and a significantly upgraded main camera, all for $499. Let’s take a closer look.

camera improvements

The main rear camera has been significantly overhauled compared to the Pixel 6a. The resolution has gone up from 12MP to 64MP, making the 7a his Pixel smartphone with the highest resolution on the market, even surpassing the 50MP main camera found on the Pixel 7 and 7 pro.

The new sensor is 72% larger, and Google says it should be able to collect 44% more light.

But resolution isn’t everything. The new sensor is 72% larger in size compared to its predecessor, which Google says should increase light-gathering capacity by 44%. We expect this to bring significant improvements when it comes to low-light photography.

Speaking of which, Night Site now runs twice as fast compared to 6a. In this mode, the camera takes multiple shots and combines them using AI to output an image that faithfully captures the mood of the scene. This is a great alternative to using flash. And the faster your smartphone can activate Night Sight’s magic, the less your subject needs to be still.

The Pixel 7a features a long exposure mode that blurs areas of the image as you move. Google

The 7a also features Google’s long exposure mode, which similarly combines multiple exposures to allow users to blur parts of the moving image in post. Other new editing tools include Google’s Photo Unblur feature and the new AI-powered Magic Eraser tool.

Both the rear ultra-wide camera and the front-facing camera have also been upgraded, with 13MP chips each. Additionally, although all three cameras are 4K/60p capable, the best video quality is guaranteed from the main camera. Finally, there’s no zoom or telephoto lens, but a super-resolution zoom mode lets you digitally crop up to 8x, taking advantage of the high-resolution nature of the main his camera sensor.

Display upgrade This is the first Pixel ‘a’ smartphone with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. Google

The Pixel 7a uses the same 6.1-inch OLED display as its predecessor, but with a refresh rate of 90Hz compared to the 60Hz of the 6a, which should result in a smoother and more visually appealing user experience. However, 90Hz mode isn’t on by default, so be sure to manually turn it on when you pick up the 7a.

performance, storage, battery

It’s powered by Google’s latest Tensor G2 chipset, borrowed from other Pixel 7 smartphones, and boasts a whopping 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is fixed at 128GB with no expansion options.

The device is powered by a 4,385 mAh capacity battery, which is slightly smaller than its predecessor. Both wireless charging (7.5W) and wired charging (18W) are supported, the former being a first for the series. Google says that under the best conditions, the Pixel 7a will have up to 72 hours of battery life, but that was with the display set to 60Hz instead of 90Hz. So your mileage will certainly vary.

design and build

Following the same basic design principles as other recent Pixel smartphones, the 7a is constructed from aluminum (100% recycled) and thermoformed plastic. And while the IP67 dust and water rating is the same as the Pixel 6a, it’s not as comprehensive as the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro (IP68).

Pricing and Availability

The Google Pixel 7a is available now for $499 in Charcoal, Snow, Sea (Light Blue) and Bright Orange. The last one is only available directly from Google.

Finally, the Pixel 6a remains on the market at a very attractive price of just $349.

