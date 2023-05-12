Google’s Project Starline is an ambitious cure for remote worker loneliness





I have been working as a remote worker for almost 7 years. While it’s nice not to have to endure the stressful and arduous task of commuting from my suburban home to city hall, it can feel terribly lonely at times. I like to tell stories from my editors and see the reactions on their faces to understand how they perceive my ideas. I’m also an expressive speaker, so texts and his two-dimensional video chat are sometimes not enough to express my emotions. I wish we had something like Google’s Project Starline to help us connect with our colleagues, even if we work on opposite coasts.

I like the premise behind Project Starline, a glasses-free 3D video conferencing booth that combines technologies like depth cameras, AI-assisted 3D modeling, and light field displays to achieve the effect. Google originally introduced it in the middle of the pandemic. But this week, the company announced an update to its Starline prototype at the annual Google I/O developer conference. This facilitates deployment within companies wishing to implement this technology. It’s still in development and has more problems to solve than solutions like Logitech Ghost, but it’s now much smaller. I was given a brief demonstration when I visited his I/O in person, but I was not allowed to take pictures or record videos. I imagined that having access to something like this would make my work-from-home life a lot easier.

The first few seconds of the demonstration felt like an uncanny valley, but I realized what I love about Project Starline is that it encourages you to participate. Unlike webcam chat, where you barely look into the lens to fake eye contact and instead stare at the screen, Starline makes you forget about the camera and focus entirely on the person in front of you. I was able to do. Project Starline team. It’s the same awareness I have when I interact with people personally.

I learned the Natkarth projection as he told me through his presentation. We could see the edges around him forming in real time as the AI ​​pieced together his likeness from his three camera modules attached to his Starline display. It reminded me a bit of that scene from Annihilation (spoiler alert). We see Natalie Portman unfold into something of a living depiction of machine learning trying to piece together what resembles the human body. It wasn’t as terrifying as the movie, but if you look closely you can see the computer in action. Oddly enough, this allowed me to relax during the demonstration and relieved some of the anxiety caused by talking to real people. However, the effect may vary from person to person.

All in all, Project Starline is pretty cool, but despite being scaled down (and made to work with regular cameras), it’s still not ready. The idea of ​​a computer rendering your likeness in real time might freak people out, but the final final version of this is a more engaging 3D version of his webcam you’re already using. It is better to imagine that How my podcasting partner and I have developed a close relationship over the years because we used Google Meet, and how using Google Meet allows us to have recording sessions as if we were in the same room I’m thinking about how I’ve become able to do it. He asked Nartker if I could use Starline for this feature within my current bandwidth limits. He says that Google compresses this file enough that it’s not his technical I/O that’s taxing, but his Wi that others have trouble logging on with their smartphones or laptops. -They assured me that it works on Fi networks too.

Project Starline has been tested at Salesforce, WeWork, and T-Mobiles workplaces. It’s still an enterprise technology at this point. But the thought of this coming to my home in the future also excites me. It’s also just because you can trick my brain into creating real relationships without even stepping out of my house. Introvert I am very happy. The next step is to convince bosses that this is the future of work: the ability to give employees full remote access while allowing them to move freely.

At the very least, turning Starline from a two-way booth into a wall promises an adaptable future, but whether hologram-style tech is worth the additional wait and cost, or will people simply be satisfied? I don’t know yet. Big screens and camera tricks that make it easier to maintain eye contact.

