Nintendo The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is lined up in stores.technology





The six-year wait has come to an end for Zelda fans around the world as Nintendo releases the highly anticipated sequel to the 40-year-old gaming saga.

Featuring Princess Zelda and the elf-like warrior Link, the series has sold over 125 million copies worldwide since its first edition in 1986.

But the main challenge this year will be increasing the Japanese gaming giant’s revenues and extending the lifespan of the Switch console, which experts say has been on the shelf for seven years.

In Paris, fans lined up late into the night to applaud the store’s opening. They were clutching Link’s toys and wearing elf ears to watch the latest saga, Tears of the Kingdom.

“I’ve been waiting for this fight for six years and it’s driving me crazy,” 19-year-old Taylor Megira told AFP while waiting in line.

When Breath of the Wild came out, it was a true revolution in the gaming world, he added, referring to the 2017 series.

I can’t believe it and I’m so happy to know that the sequel is coming out in an hour or so.

Analysts at Kantan Games said the game was expected to be by far the biggest contributor to Nintendo’s sales this year, with clips circulating on the internet garnering millions of views before its release. said Serkan Toto.

But the series’ launch in the 1980s was a gamble of sorts for the company best known for Donkey Kong and Super Mario Bros. at the time.

The first episode, The Legend of Zelda, threw gamers into the unknown with little explanation.

Creator Shigeru Miyamoto, who brought Mario to life, was inspired by his childhood explorations of the Japanese countryside, providing landscapes of forests, lakes, caves and mountains.

Kiyoshi Tane, an author who specializes in the history of video games, said the scale of the game was huge at a time when most games were over in an hour or two.

It was kind of the forerunner of open-world games.

The first Zelda hit the market a few months after Super Mario Bros., but the two games were vastly different in their gaming spectrum.

While Mario ran left to right across various platforms, Zelda encouraged players to explore, discover, map and challenge its world, said Mark Brown, a game design analyst on his YouTube channel. Told.

It was a hit from the start and pushed the boundaries of game design for the next two decades.

The 1998 version of Ocarina of Time pioneered a system that allowed gamers to properly aim in 3D.

However, the game’s sales faltered by the turn of the 2010s.

Nintendo wanted to expand the game’s appeal, but could only produce an edition that satisfied no one.

Devoted fans left, and popularity waned.

Katsuhiko Hayashi, head of Famitsu Group, which publishes the trade magazine Famitsu, told AFP the development team had a sense of crisis.

Designers reimagined the basics of the game, ultimately creating 2017’s Breath of the Wild. This work was released at the same time as his Switch, and has since become the best-selling version of Zelda.

The game sets a high bar for the open-world action-adventure genre, with Zelda still at the top, Hayashi said.

Despite its success and the persistent popularity of Nintendo’s other franchises, shown by this year’s blockbuster movie Super Mario Bros., the company forecast a 21% decline in annual net profit on Tuesday.

Still, Mid-Cap Partners analyst Charles-Louis Planade said Tears of the Kingdom could be the best-selling game of all time, with revenue approaching $1 billion. I expect there will be.

Emily Sastre, a student in Paris, said she couldn’t pass up the chance to get her hands on the books as soon as they were released.

I grew up with it. This was the first game I played on the first console I bought, he said, aged 18.

I’ve been waiting for this sequel since it was announced.

