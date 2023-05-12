The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom of Tears: Nintendo’s Exponential Success





Nintendo had a big hit year. The Super Mario Bros. movie grossed over $1 billion last month. This Friday, the company will release the highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

For The Washington Post’s Gene Park, the new book is well worth the six-year wait.

Park says that anyone who enjoyed the game Breath of the Wild will absolutely love this game.

Using fans, rockets, and other devices, Link can fly into the sky or explore below. (Provided by Nintendo)

Back in 2017, the critically acclaimed Breath of the Wild revolutionized open world game design and paved the way for record-breaking Nintendo Switch sales. Tears of the Kingdom expands on its predecessor in scope and detail.

The game is more than twice the size of Breath, Park wrote in the Post. The skies are dotted with islands, caves, and dungeons, and beneath Hyrule lies an underground region.

The biggest addition, though, is how Tears of the Kingdom rewards player creativity. The main character, Link, is equipped with new abilities that allow him to rewind time, manipulate objects, and construct complex contraptions.

If you need a car to get you across the world, build your own, says Park. Many times I had to traverse an endless hole, so I had to make my own little roller coaster to traverse.

Link, the main character of The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom of Tears. (Provided by Nintendo)

Railroad tracks aren’t new to the series, but Tears of the Kingdom gives you the tools to build fantastic Hyrule tech wonders like rockets, airships, and even fire-breathing robots.

The story has grown as well. With less dialogue and fewer cutscenes, Breath of the Wild speaks to its majestic world. The sequel adds a lot more to the story, and even more side adventures.

There is also a quest where Link becomes a print journalist for an entire newspaper company. Park says. Part of your mission is to find Princess Zelda.

Tears of the Kingdom gives you the tools to build rockets, airships, and even fire-breathing robots. (Provided by Nintendo)

Tears of the Kingdom may lack Zelda, but that doesn’t mean Nintendo lacks ambition.

It’s no exaggeration to say that Nintendo is slowly approaching Disney’s level when it comes to multimedia companies, Park said.

But for all its box office and theme park success, Tears of the Kingdom proves the company still knows how to make a game that can bring people back to Hyrule.

