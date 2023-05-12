Poco F5 and F5 Pro review: okay





My F5 Pro was finished in drab white, but it’s also available in black. The F5 is white marbled with an optional addition of blue. My black model has a carbon fiber effect and diagonal lines, but these are all conservative looking phones. Finally, Gorilla Glass 5 is also getting old. Especially since the phone is rated he IP53 only, so you have to use the included translucent case. It’s okay in the rain, but it can die if it gets submerged in water.

Photo: Simon Hill

Poco F5 Pro, main camera. The camera captures plenty of detail and makes the most of the light on an overcast day.

take my picture

The triple-lens cameras of the F5 and F5 Pro are identical, consisting of a 64-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Each phone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and if you dig into the settings he can also take a full 64-megapixel shot, but I wouldn’t recommend it. Similarly, for extreme close-ups, you might look through the menus to find macro options, but you might expect a woefully underwhelming shot.

The camera does a good job of taking shareable photos in bright lighting, and the selfie camera does just fine. Portrait mode in the main and selfie lenses struggles with edges and hair loss, but produces a decent bokeh effect. The main camera has a night mode and does a decent job, but noise inevitably creeps in when it gets dark. It’s no match for something like Google’s Pixel.

The only difference on the spec sheet is that the Pro can record video at 8K, while the F5 is limited to 4K. However, the 8K video he recorded for testing was very jerky. His 4K recording at 30 fps, on the other hand, is surprisingly smooth, and both phones have optical image stabilization (OIS), so you won’t have to worry about camera shake.

Courtesy of Simon Hill

extra software

Xiaomi includes a browser, gallery, video, security app and a few other standard apps. Also, a strange assortment of third-party apps and games are bundled with Poco phones. i am not a fan. Who wants to pre-install Facebook or Block Puzzle Guardian? It’s annoying that you have to agree to a privacy policy to use Xiaomi’s app, but apart from data collection issues, the app is better than Google’s version. is also inferior. The good news is that most bloatware can be uninstalled or ignored.

Unfortunately, getting rid of MIUI is not so easy. It may not be a big deal to upgrade from an older phone or another he Xiaomi model, but if you come from a Pixel, Xiaomi’s user interface feels very busy. There are some weird differences that frequently cause navigation errors. It’s annoying that you have to swipe down on the left to get notifications and swipe down on the right for quick settings. These quirks create friction and frustration builds up because your phone is probably the device you use most.

