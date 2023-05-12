Responsible Innovation: 5 Questions Technology Leaders Should Ask





Business has been honed and trained over decades to internalize profits and externalize costs to society. Unfortunately, this model has neither responsibility nor sustainability.

Technology and business leaders look only at the next viable innovation, without considering the potential negative consequences, to gain a competitive edge in their companies, increase efficiency, and maximize profits for inventors. You can’t just think about what specific applications will help you do that. Today’s leaders must be thoughtful and honest about the possible consequences, both positive and negative, potentially affecting society. And they have to take responsibility for both.

More and more managers are realizing this.

According to EY’s 2023 report, C-suite Insights: Sustainability and ESG Trends Index, 52% of leaders see technology as an emerging threat to sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks.

The whole field of sustainability exists because innovations that solved some people’s problems created others’ problems. For example, plastics and fossil fuel energy have made a certain contribution to modern life, but on the other hand, they have a negative impact on the environment and society.

In sustainable innovation, creators and leaders address specific issues, such as resource usage and the impact of new products and services on society and the planet, and determine whether those impacts are reasonable and manageable. is required.

Responsible innovation confronts ethics, fairness, justice and the intentions of innovation. This thought process focuses on asking difficult, and for many new, questions about the development process, why innovation is needed, for whom, and whether innovation should be pursued.

The moral frameworks of influential thinkers and philosophers can guide innovation, and organizational leaders should consider applying such kinds of frameworks. This requires a conscious mindset shift in which leaders invest in community and a culture of shared responsibility, fully execute scenarios, be honest about their answers, and hold each other accountable.

5 Questions for Responsible Innovation

Fundamentally, responsible innovation requires organizations to ponder difficult questions up front. Here are her five questions tech leaders should ask to manage deliberate and responsible innovation.

1. What are we inventing?

Early stage innovation always feels too small to be meaningful. People are trying to see if they can build something that other people haven’t built before, and that use case is often a good one.

Almost every emerging technology invention has a pioneering spirit that embraces the idea that technology is neutral and that others are responsible for how it is used. But the perception that technology is neutral is erroneous. A technology leader cannot create anything and completely abdicate responsibility for the use of that product. Leaders must consider the implications of what they are trying to invent.

2. What are you trying to solve?

Innovation for the sake of innovation becomes a problem as technology can rapidly scale from proof-of-concept to global deployment.

By the time regulators and other external stakeholders understand the innovation and its impact, it may be too late.

Technology leaders define what truly successful and responsible innovation should look like, and how an organization works regardless of whether something is invented, scaled, or industrialized. I need to ponder what will get better. Without a thorough consideration of social risks and benefits, the business case will be incomplete or inadequate.

3. What good and bad results can you expect?

Early in development, technology leaders need to anticipate the negative consequences of innovation and how and if those consequences can be mitigated.

The perception that technology is neutral is false. A technology leader cannot create something and completely abdicate responsibility for the use of that product.

Technology leaders should not pretend that such problems do not exist or argue that the user, not the designer, should be responsible for how the product or technology is used.

Emerging technologies are carefully considered to consider not just “what does this do”, but all the potential ways it could create good things and all the ways it could cause problems need to do it.

In fact, the concept of the precautionary principle is more often discussed in Europe than in North America, where it is assumed that innovation is likely to have downsides. Rather than postponing the burden of assessing and proving damages, the author must prove otherwise.

4. Can innovation produce negative outcomes?

We know what endless innovation can bring. It is incumbent on leaders, both now and in the future, to bend their flashlights and think about the potential downsides of innovation. This doesn’t require a crystal ball, but it does require asking the right questions and being honest about all potential issues that can be easy to ignore.

Technology leaders often talk about how sustainability wipes out the “unintended consequences” of past innovations, but that’s a problematic approach. It would still be disingenuous to call these results unintentional. Perhaps the adverse effects were not intended and were not known in the very short term, but very often people continue to do something even after realizing the consequences.

5. How will innovation affect employees, customers, and the world?

Many companies report carbon emissions and waste impacts, but few ask how their products impact society. If a potential business could negatively impact people or the environment, can leaders eliminate those aspects through product design and business processes?

Technology leaders in the consumer space can ask whether their businesses and products are accessible and available to all customers, or whether their companies ignore disenfranchised communities. Leaders can build technology that expands access to products, thereby enhancing equity.

Most of the time, leaders aren’t asking whether or not society is better because the organization exists. Even rarer are leaders who ask themselves whether society is worse off because of what they do or how they do it. Few companies really understand the core of what they do for a living and how this impacts society and disenfranchised communities.

Today’s leaders need to ask themselves: Are the benefits and risks spread across society, or do marginalized groups specifically or solely bear the harm?

For a company whose products and technologies are damaging the environment and the well-being and health of society, would leaders have acted differently if they had known the risks and negative impacts of their business model? One responsible way to bring scalable things into the world is to build an ecosystem of technology leaders, top engineers, civil society, regulators, and consumer watchdogs to answer these kinds of questions. All boards should have a responsible innovation committee or advisory board.

History shows that while organizations are proficient at innovation, companies are not proficient at responsible innovation. Leaders should ask themselves what needs to change.

You don’t have to have all the answers, but you do need to ask better questions.

The views reflected in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of Ernst & Young LLP or any other member of EY’s global organization.

About the author Bruno Sarda is EY’s Sustainability and ESG Executive, East Region Leader, and Technology, Media and Telecom Leader for the Energy Transition and Climate Change and Sustainability areas. He helps global companies develop and execute sustainability strategies and programs. Sarda is one of America’s most influential sustainability voices, a top 50 environmental leader, and a top 100 sustainability influencer in the world.

Karima Zedan is an experienced communicator, social influencer, business executive, teacher and coach focused on transformative efforts to move the world towards an equitable, sustainable and just future. She is adept at building inclusive and effective teams in both the public and private sectors. Her career reflects her commitment to the idea that today’s most complex social challenges require bridging differences and multisectoral collaboration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtarget.com/sustainability/post/Responsible-innovation-Questions-tech-leaders-must-ask The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos