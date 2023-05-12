7 Exciting Bard AI Features Announced at Google I/O 2023





It’s an AI arms race, and Google has been catching up for too long. ChatGPT was released in his November 2022, and Microsoft quickly followed up with a controlled rollout to its leading competitor, Bing AI, a few months later.

Google’s ChatGPT replacement, Bard AI, still impresses despite Google’s heavy investment in artificial intelligence and its reputation for innovation. Fortunately, at Google I/O 2023, Google announced a number of new features that could greatly enhance Bard AI. We’ve rounded up the most exciting Bard AI news announced at Google I/O 2023.

No more waiting list for Bard AI to advance to make-off video Content 1 of the dayscroll

This isn’t exactly a new feature per se, but it’s refreshing to see Google do away with Bard’s waitlist and open up chatbots to everyone. So, if you’re using a VPN to sneak into Bard’s girlfriend website, it’s time to unmask. Bard is currently open to over 180 countries and territories.

2. Dark theme

Dark Mode is the new cool and Google has finally answered Bard AI users’ requests and added a Dark Mode feature to the Bard website.in the bottom left corner of the Bard web interface to switch to Dark Mode.[ダーク テーマの使用]switch.If you’re accessing Bard from a mobile browser, tap the menu icon in the top right corner of the Bard website and tap[ダーク テーマを使用する]I need to show the button.

3. Integration with Google Products and Third Party Plugins

This is one of the most significant Bard AI announcements since the chatbot itself was announced. Let’s face it; Bard AI isn’t as good as its competitors. I did a little testing of ChatGPT vs. Bing AI vs. Bard AI and Bard didn’t impress me. There are many shortcomings that I can talk about, but I will talk about that another day. The good news, however, is that by opening Bard up to third-party services and other Google products, most of these shortcomings can be overcome.

We got a glimpse of what is possible. A future where Bard AI integrates with Google Maps, Sheets, and a variety of exciting services from third-party developers. This has the potential to be truly game-changing. Of course, that’s if Google doesn’t under-deliver.

4. Prompt image Image credit: Google

OpenAI has promised to prompt images with the long-awaited release of GPT-4. Unfortunately, as of May 10, 2023, even ChatGPT plus users are still fumbling around to try out this feature. If you’re disappointed, don’t be disappointed anymore. Image prompts appear in Bard AI. This feature leverages Google Lens, a technology that Google has been developing for several years.

This means that you can now upload images as prompts alongside your text, not just text prompts. For example, you can upload a picture of your dog and ask Bard what breed it is. The details of this feature are still a mystery, but if well crafted it could present some compelling use cases.

5. Image generation with Adobe Firefly Image credit: Adobe

Even if you can no longer generate images in Midjourney’s free tier (or it’s like you were forced into the paid tier), there’s still hope. Bard AI will now be able to generate images from the Bard AI interface, courtesy of Adobe Firefly. If you’re unfamiliar with Adobe Firefly, here’s a quick introduction to Adobe Firefly and what you can do with it.

We don’t know exactly how deeply Bard AI will be integrated with Abode Firefly, but the demo at Google I/O provided an interesting glimpse.

6. Tools for exporting generated content

One thing most AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Bing AI lack is a way to export the generated content preserving its formatting. For example, if you generated a table in ChatGPT, it would be difficult to copy it into a word processor with the same style.

Google solves this problem by making content generated by Bard AI cross-compatible with some workspace tools such as Google Sheets and Docs. So if you generate your data in tabular form in Bard, you can export it to a spreadsheet and invite family, friends and colleagues to collaborate on it.

7. Improved code generation

When it first launched, Bard AI couldn’t write code. It was an embarrassing pitfall, given that one of the big hype around the advent of AI chatbots is coding. However, Bard AI competitors like ChatGPT have been helping people code since their debut. Google has now greatly enhanced Bard’s coding capabilities, and spent much of his precious presentation time discussing this at the Google I/O 2023 event.

Bard AI can now generate code in several programming languages. It can also indicate the origin of the code to explain the code snippet, debug the code, and in some cases indicate the author of the original codebase used to answer the question.

The final phase of Google’s AI is Gemini

Bard AI currently runs on PaLM 2, the latest version of the PaLM large language model, and relies on various Google products and services to provide most of the features announced at Google I/O 2023. . Meanwhile, Google CEO Sundar Pichai briefly explained Gemini. This is a new large-scale language model currently being developed from scratch to power future iterations of Bard AI.

According to Sundar Pichai, Gemini will be a multimodal LLM and will likely replace the use of third-party services such as Google’s Adobe Firefly and products such as Google Lens within the Bard AI ecosystem. . Information about Gemini is still limited, but it’s worth noting that Google has invested in building a completely different LLM for Bard AI. It’s a game of generative AI.

