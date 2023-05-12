Russia Fines Google for ‘LGBT Propaganda’ and ‘False Information’





This content was produced in Russia, where legislation restricts reporting of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, May 11 (Reuters) – Russian court fines Alphabet’s Google Russian news agency reported Thursday that three million rubles (about $38,600) were paid for failing to remove a YouTube video for promoting “LGBT propaganda” and “disinformation” about Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine. ) was charged with compensation.

The Russian government has imposed dozens of fines on Western tech companies over the last year as part of tightening controls over what Russian internet users browse online.

Not only did Russia pass draconian censorship laws shortly after sending troops to Ukraine, but last year it tightened laws against so-called “promoting LGBT propaganda.”

Any act or dissemination of information deemed to be an attempt to promote homosexuality in public, online or in public is severely condemned by independent human rights groups under new law expanding Russia’s interpretation of what constitutes “LGBT propaganda” It is Starring in movies, books, and advertisements can result in hefty fines.

Russian prosecutors have said Google has refused to remove several videos posted on YouTube, TASS reported. Among them were videos by bloggers considered “foreign spies” by the Moscow government about how same-sex couples raise children and St. Petersburg’s LGBT community. .

Alphabet’s Google subsidiary in Russia has been fined 7.2 billion rubles ($92.6 million) in December 2021 by Russian authorities for “repeated failures” to remove content from the company. It filed for bankruptcy last year after its accounts were seized.

(1 dollar = 77.7205 rubles)

Reported by Reuters Editing: Gareth Jones

