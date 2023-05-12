Google doesn’t need to buy folding smartphones





When you saw the Pixel Fold announcement at yesterday’s I/O keynote, you probably took a good look at the $1,800 device and thought, “Cool, but I don’t want to spend that much money on something that weird.”

After all, the urge to not buy a foldable smartphone is common. Foldable devices have captured less than 2% of his smartphone market and are still firmly in the niche. But Google likely doesn’t expect the Pixel Fold to sell in large numbers, so its reluctance is actually fine. Instead, Google will focus on how people are using foldable phones and how Android must adapt to best serve this growing market of multi-screen devices. , hopes this device will show designers a lot.

Moor Insights & Strategy analyst Anshel Sag points out that the Pixel Fold’s high price is an indicator of Google’s intentions with the device. The current price is about the same as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold4 and others, and nearly $800 more than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip4. If Google really wanted to sell more handsets, it would either drop the price enough to make Samsung’s big foldable phones cheaper, or think foldable phones because they can’t afford a few thousand bucks. You may have tried to seduce people you’ve never met before. At its current price, we can’t expect the Pixel Fold to be the next blockbuster. Instead, it was intended to be a vessel for Google to perfect the future of foldable software.

Hardware should be built in such a way that it understands how software is used, says Sag. Most of the issues with foldable devices have been resolved with the exception of software. Google needs to improve the experience and, more importantly, enable developers to take full advantage of foldable devices as a form factor.

For comparison, consider the Google Pixel Watch, an Android-powered wearable recently released to the already mature list computer market dominated by Apple, Samsung, and Garmin. Years late at the starting line, it emerged as a smooth, beautiful device that was still underpowered and buggy. The Pixel Watch still sells reasonably well, although it falls short of the competition. So why bother making it? Because we know there’s a whole ecosystem of software for Wear OS devices and Google needs to be on top of it. And because Google manufactures both the hardware and software, Google can use his Pixel Watch to experiment with new interactions, apps, and experiences.

By developing its own folding device, Google will once again have full control over the hardware and software of a new breed of gadget. With its own foldable smartphone, the company can now better coordinate things like multitasking, screen switching, and large-screen-specific app behavior. The company doesn’t have to sell millions of these to know how they work. We need to sell enough Pixel Folds to know how people are actually using them.

