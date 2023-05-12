Google announces plans to use AI to disrupt the journalism industry





Remember when Google removed “Don’t be evil” from its code of conduct in 2018?

I endure its removal these days. At its annual I/O in San Francisco this week, the search giant finally unveiled its vision for AI-fed search. That vision seems to include ditching digital publishers entirely.

Google’s new AI-powered search interface, called “Search Generative Experience” (or SGE for short), includes a feature called “AI Snapshots”. Basically, it’s a giant summary feature that appears at the top of the page. For example, ask, “Why is sourdough bread still so popular?” This is one of the examples Google used in their presentation, where before reaching the familiar blue link, Google provides an overview generated by Large Language Models (LLM). Or I think it’s a snapshot.

“Normal Google search results load almost instantly,” explains The Verge’s David Pierce. “Above them is a rectangular orange piece that pulsates and glows with the phrase ‘Generative AI is ’. After a few seconds, the glow is replaced by an AI-generated synopsis. A few paragraphs detailing sourdough’s deliciousness, its prebiotic potential benefits, and more. ”

“On the right, there are three links to sites with information that Reed claims to ‘corroborate’ the contents of the brief,” he added.

Needless to say, this form of search, in which Google uses AI technology to regurgitate the internet for users, is very different from how the internet drives search today. Now, searching Google for the same query returns the question, “Why is sourdough bread still so popular?” A featured excerpt from his website that won the SEO race (in this case, his website was his British Baker), followed by a series of blue links, showing a more familiar sight. will be

At first glance, this change may seem relatively mild. Often times, web surfers just want a quick summary or snippet of something.

But it’s not unfair to say that Google, which hosted about 91% of all search traffic in April, is synonymous with the internet, so to speak, according to SimilarWeb data. And the Internet is not a predetermined thing, just air, like water or air in nature. The internet is the market and Google is the king.

As such, the demo raises crucial questions for the future of an already dilapidated journalism industry. The question is whether Google’s AI intends to multi-compile the original work and provide a distilled version to users on a large scale, without tying it to the original work. So how do publishers keep monetizing their work?

“Google has announced a vision for how it will incorporate AI into search,” tweeted The Verge’s James Vincent. “The simple answer is to devour the open web and summarize/rewrite/reverse (choose an adjective that reflects your level of anxiety) in a glossy Google UI.”

Research shows that information consumers rarely reach even the second page of search results, much less reach the bottom of the page. Worse yet, Google isn’t stealing clicks from longtime information merchants by hiring human content his writers to create mass summaries. Google’s new search interface, built on a model already trained by throwing in a lot of free human output, will gobble up even more human-generated content and spew it out to information-seekers. seems to come On the other hand, it takes valuable clicks away from publishers who actually hold strong profits like reporting, curation, and Google.

At this time, it’s unclear if or how Google plans to compensate these publishers.

In an emailed statement to Futurism, a Google spokesperson said, “To iterate and improve this new generative AI experience while incorporating feedback from our users and other stakeholders, we’re working on a Search Labs experiment. It has been introduced as a

“As we experiment with new LLM-powered search features, we will continue to prioritize approaches that can send valuable traffic to a wide range of creators and support a healthy and open web,” the spokesperson added.

When specifically asked if it plans to compensate publishers for AI-regulated content, Google gave little response.

“We have no plans to share this, but we will continue to work with the wider ecosystem,” a spokesperson told Futurism.

However, publishers are very wary of these changes.

Alex Donaldson, owner of the RPG site, said, “If this actually works and is implemented in a solid way, this is literally the end of the broader digital media business model (laughs).” I wrote.

After all, there are a lot of questions Google has to answer here. Among other things, AI systems, including Google, spew out fakes all the time.

Silicon Valley giants have long claimed that their goal is to maximize access to information. But SGE seems to be trying to do something quite different, and if the company can’t find a way to compensate publishers for the effort it collects from journalists, the impact on the public’s actual access to information will be limited. It can be devastating.

Updated with comments from Google.

Read more: AI Takeover of Google Search Begins Now [The Verge]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://futurism.com/google-ai-search-journalism

