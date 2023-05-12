Your Google Maps experience gets even more immersive





While much of the AR world has its eyes on Apple and its rumored upcoming VR/AR headset, Google has made a move of its own. The company is planning mixed reality partnerships with Samsung and Qualcomm, and is already experimenting with auxiliary glasses and a holographic telepresence booth. Well, the latest software tools for mobile phones, unveiled at Google’s I/O developer conference on Wednesday, hint at the continuation of a world-tiered set of map-based augmented reality experiences that will eventually end up at Google. It could appear long before the new glasses made by us. do.

Google’s new move comes with a number of partnerships already underway. The Geospatial Creator tool will be supported in Unity and Adobe Aero. Taito’s location-based Space Invaders game is mapped to roads and buildings. Gap and Mattel are creating augmented reality Barbie clothing pop-ups that overlay the streets. Quintar, a company that has already built AR into its PGA TOUR app, tested live AR navigation on the golf course at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club. Several location-based AR street art using the new tools have already been created in Mexico City, London and Los Angeles.

Adobe’s Aero AR creative app also adds location-based AR tools for Google Maps.

Adobe

These moves continue Google’s plans over the past few years. Google has already started bringing AR to its Maps app, and also announced a new immersive maps feature that lets you dive into a 3D view wherever you are. But now these 3D AR map features are making inroads into other apps as well. A new set of creative tools unveiled at the Google I/O developer conference aims to enable more real-world experiences mapped to specific locations and buildings.

Other companies are already developing real-world location-specific AR games and apps. For example, Pokemon Go, but for concerts, sports, games and art. Google experimented last year with a location-based AR concert featuring Gorillaz. He has experience with live concerts at Snapchat and is building more location-based games and filters. Niantic’s virtual AR pet Peridot and map-based social Campfire app also blend maps, AR and the real world. Google’s efforts to enable a more real-world experience, like Snapchat’s recent move, also ties in with the promise of AR to drive retail and marketing efforts. But Google’s new move aims to inspire more creators to create these apps, and perhaps even future AR headsets, to tie more experiences into a common framework.

Space Invaders will get a location-based AR game using Google’s location-based features this year.

3D rendering of TaitoMaps

Google also makes the map experience more immersive by using 3D-generated renderings of key locales to give people a bird’s-eye view of the route. Part of this effort was launched last year with Immersive View, where he now operates in five cities, but the latest update focuses on adding 3D detail to his everyday travels. I’m here.

Using computer vision and AI to “merge billions of street views and aerial imagery” into a “multi-dimensional experience” of routes that is almost VR-like, including information about bike lanes, sidewalks, intersections and parking lots Offers. You can also adjust the time slider to see what your route looks like at different times of the day, along with air quality information and weather changes. Using AI and historical driving trend data, it also shows how many cars may be on the road at any given time, similar to a real-world sim city view.

Google has opened this technology to developers. You can add the Aerial View API to your app to provide bird’s-eye view videos and points of interest. For example, you can add the ability to see a particular building from a drone-like perspective in your app. Developers can also add photorealistic 3D tiles via the Map Tiles API and add high-resolution 3D imagery from Google Earth to their apps.

Quintar’s AR overlays on golf courses also leverage Google’s map-based data.

Fifth

Google will be able to use maps and the 3D portion of its Google Earth platform to build location-based AR in other apps, and ultimately the possibility that apps will be able to enhance map recognition to extend how AR is displayed. promises to be Perhaps at some point all these augmented reality experiences will be interlinked in one map-based interface. Niantic is already experimenting with this with its Campfire maps app, and Snapchat is doing the same with map-based discovery.

According to Quintar co-founder Sankar Jayaram in an interview with CNET, the new feature will allow anyone to use AR in their app to navigate theme parks, concerts, festivals, sporting events, open-air museums, and more. A method can be developed. .

Map layers for future AR headsets?

Google’s AR tools run on Android and iOS, giving them the unique potential of being cross-platform. As more AR headsets start to emerge from Apple, Google, Qualcomm, and perhaps others, this type of map layer could become the building block for some kind of new interface. For now, this is another Google AR gradual move to add to years of incremental progress on mobile phones, but as more pop-up AR experiences start to appear, maybe this will be the AR may also be the beginning of what feels like a more invisible layer, like Google’s 3D animals. It’s not the app itself, it’s the app that appears in Google Search.

One of the parts of AR that has always stayed up in the air is, will people actually use it? AR apps on mobile phones are often ignored, but face filters and pop-up experiences are also word of mouth. may spread in Apple could make a similar move at WWDC with its RealityKit AR tools and its own location-based map-dependent features as it prepares for its slated headset for release in 2023. And as far as we know, Apple’s headsets may eventually work with Google’s AR tools, just like the iPhone does.

