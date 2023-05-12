Google vs OpenAI: 10 Things Bard Can Do That ChatGPT Can’t





Google has made the amazing AI chatbot Bard available in over 180 countries. This tech giant has also added numerous features to improve user experience. This development comes at a time when OpenAIs ChatGPT is making waves across the industry with its prowess.

In March, Google announced an AI chatbot, Bard, as a ChatGPT competitor. ChatGPT makes significant progress in responding to natural language prompts with highly comprehensive human-like answers. Since its launch, Bard has captured the interest of many tech enthusiasts. And comparisons with ChatGPT are inevitable.

At its developer conference on May 10th, Google unveiled Bard to the world and introduced a number of upgrades to keep it ahead of the curve. Bard is free and can be accessed at https://bard.google.com/.

Now that we have access to Bard and ChatGPT, let’s see how Google’s chatbots are improving and overshadowing the creation of OpenAI.

The Bard and the Power of the Internet

ChatGPT does not come with internet access by default. To use the Internet, you may need to access web browsing features. On the contrary, Google Bard comes with Internet access, which is better than its OpenAI counterpart. Bard is trained on huge datasets of text and code, including information from the Internet. This allows chatbots to answer questions in a comprehensive and informative way. It can also provide the top news of the hour or pull information from the Internet.

We asked Bird to show us the top news stories of the day. It provided a list of key trends, but some news items were far from accurate. It should be noted that Bard is still in the stage. Chatbots have a caveat, Bard may display inaccurate or offensive information directly below the text entry box that does not represent the views of Google.

Bard will also be available on your smartphone

Perhaps ChatGPT’s biggest drawback is its accessibility, at least as there is no mobile version yet. Some users are using his ChatGPT via smartphone browser, but it comes with a dedicated application, which is the most convenient. Google Bard won’t be coming to your smartphone, but the search giant plans to integrate the chatbot into more of his Google apps and services, making it accessible to his smartphone users.

image as response

ChatGPT is efficient at generating very comprehensive text responses, but falls short when delivering images as responses. This could also be because OpenAI has other properties such as Dall-E that can generate images. However, Google Bard can provide images in text responses. Google showed off the feature in a demo at the I/O event, but when using prompts such as the best places to visit in Kerala, no images were shown in response. Perhaps this feature will be rolled out over time.

Bard comes with a large number of plugins

Google has announced that Bard will come with a suite of plugins including Walmart, Spotify, Uber Eats, Adobe Firefly and many other Google Apps. Note that OpenAI introduced a similar plugin for ChatGPT in March of this year. The only difference here is that ChatGPT’s plugin can only be accessed by users who have a subscription to his ChatGPT Plus, his $20/month premium service.

Prompt with images

This is perhaps Bard’s most distinguishing feature. Users can also use images as prompts or scan images via Google Lens. For example, if a user is stuck with crafting materials and doesn’t know how to use them, they can simply click on a photo and ask Bird what to do. Chatbots come up with crafting ideas instantly. This is clearly a step forward in enhancing prompts on AI chatbots.

voice prompt

ChatGPT is far from image and voice prompts, but Google’s Bard seems to offer these to its users. Using your voice to prompt you is a convenient way to get responses while multitasking. This is the first time voice has been used as a prompt for an AI chatbot, and it could clearly outperform its peers.

Export results to Gmail and Docs

You will find this feature to be an effective way to share your Google Bard results with your friends and colleagues. Below every response, users will see Like, Dislike, and Share buttons. The share button has options to export to Gmail documents and drafts. These export features make email creation easy. ChatGPT comes with many extensions for similar functionality, but Bard comes with export functionality by default.

Enhanced search

Google Bard gives you more control when validating the information your users are looking for. Users also get the option to Google the prompt with all responses including “Like”, “Dislike” and “Share”. Simply click the Google icon to open a ‘search for related topics’ box with relevant search terms. Clicking on a topic will take you to another page, displaying search results in the usual way. ChatGPT does not currently have a mechanism for retrieving live search results.

The power of Gmail

One of the biggest advantages of Google Bard is its integration with Gmail. With over 2 billion people using this email service today, having access to AI chatbots in your email will redefine email interactions. This feature can be useful for professional interactions. Whether you’re writing a proposal or sending out an invitation, Google Bard can easily draft it in his Gmail.

bard for coding

When it comes to programming, Bard is overshadowed by ChatGPT as it supports over 20 programming languages. Languages ​​include C++, Python, Java, TypeScript, JavaScript, and more. Google says Bard can help experts with generating, explaining, and debugging code. This is something ChatGPT has yet to address. OpenAI’s Codex may be better suited for that purpose.

This is the age of chatbots powered by artificial intelligence. Microsoft, Google, and Meta are hellbent on delivering the most innovative and powerful versions of their AI chatbots. The race was sparked by OpenAIs ChatGPT, which took the world by storm when it was released in September 2022, but now it looks like Google is doing everything in its power to ensure it delivers cutting-edge AI chatbots. .

