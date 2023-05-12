“Between Black and White”: G major





“Between the Black and the White” explores different moods and emotions in everyday life. Organized in different keys that set the tone for each particular song. We try to capture life’s microscopic stories and zoom in to examine every detail.

I was in line for the Asian Special at Wilbur Dining. I was overwhelmed by the crowded and bustling atmosphere. It happened when I was a kid and my parents and I were walking around department stores during sales.

It was the same kind of busyness, the same kind of static, passive rush, and the same kind of anoxia that made me blush. Department store shelves were filled with a dizzying array of everything from toys to self-care products to water bottles. The sound of people talking like ocean waves. It envelops me, making me gasp and blush. I must have walked past hundreds of people in search of my favorite childhood snack, the marshmallow that was always on the back end. We met and met strangers along the way, but none of them hugged each other, at best they nodded and smiled. It’s funny to call it a fate that has yet to arrive.

The smell of orange chicken brings me back to the present. I couldn’t wait any longer, so I took a big bite out of the chicken from the edge of the plate. Oh too sweet Too sweet and loses sincerity.

Indeed, California is the land of sweetness. Coffee and milk are sweet. Strawberries and oranges are sweet. The sunshine is sweet. Small clouds grace the sky in the form of lightning bolts. Even the drizzle has a sweet purity. This sweetness is an unknown mystery, unlike the taste of pure sugar. It leaves an immeasurable amount of bitterness on my face, leaving a flavor I can’t get enough of. You can probably call it “Gun”. It means flowing beauty in Chinese, but it’s a sweetness that goes beyond “gun.” Sweetness akin to the innocence and joy of youth. It’s probably a mix of 40% sunrise sweetness, 30% sunset sweetness, and 30% star sweetness.

Chef toasts marshmallows as part of tonight’s specials. I remember lining up for marshmallows at an amusement park when I was a kid. I still remember my parents taking me to the marshmallow stand next to the exit of the roller coaster after every tallest roller coaster ride. I stick my neck out, take out a stick, add some sugar, turn the stick, and somehow the marshmallows grow bigger and bigger, waiting to take a peek at the chef’s magic, taking on hideous colors and grotesque shapes. rice field. Then, with a peculiar smile, I bent over and handed the stick to the children in front of me. I always asked the chef to make one in the shape of a winged dragon. To me, the dragon is the supreme magical symbol of the world, the protector of virtue from evil. The chef always nodded and handed me a marshmallow shaped like the other customers. Yet I always imagined that what he made for me would be unique and still have dragon qualities. He carefully held a marshmallow about the size of my tiny head and curiously licked the white outer part of the fluffy animal. I tame it imagining myself as a dragon trainer.

As I sit at Wilbur Dining and lick the marshmallows, I still feel empowered by the marshmallows. It’s as if my memories of the past, tangible and intangible, have supported me and shaped who I am today. Food has a memory, a record of memory, a gustatory treasure that preserves all our precious moments.

