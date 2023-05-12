Tears of the kingdom spread vertically to meet extremely high expectations





When Breath of the Wild released in 2017, it saved The Legend of Zelda, a video game series that was becoming obsolete due to its predictable gameplay loop of dungeons and fetch quests. The game re-emphasizes freedom, allowing players to experiment with the dynamic physics system in ways even the developers didn’t fully anticipate.

Its direct sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, had its own weight.

Many wonder how series producer Eiji Aonuma and director Hidemaro Fujibayashi can surpass themselves in the sequel to Breath of the Wild, often cited as one of the greatest games of all time. people were wondering.

But they almost succeeded, with an experience almost three times the size, full of caves, chasms, and islands in the sky. New abilities will allow players to manipulate virtually any object and build rickshaws and railcars. A classic dungeon returns in the form of a multi-tiered temple with interlocking puzzles.

The New York Times met with Aonuma and Fujibayashi this week to discuss how Tears of the Kingdom, which released for Nintendo Switch on Friday, differs from its predecessor.

The idea of ​​exploring the skies began with Fujibayashi’s first mainline Zelda game, Skyward Sword for the Nintendo Wii. The game was criticized partly due to the loading screen between the sky world and the ground world. But in Tears of the Kingdom, players can magically leap over ceilings and glide through the air.

Fujibayashi said he knew he was making a ridiculous request when he pitched the idea of ​​seamlessly exploring the world vertically from top to bottom. Fujibayashi admitted that many of his own original ideas came to fruition with Tears of the Kingdom.

Aonuma added that Skyward Sword may have left his colleagues frustrated that something was incomplete.

Tears of the Kingdom feels like the first Zelda game to fully grasp the three-dimensional space that the franchise first explored in its acclaimed Nintendo 64 effort, Ocarina of Time. Perfect the way players interact with islands in the sky. Aonuma says that the islands are like garbage, but that it took a lot of trial and error.

Gravity feels a little different when you’re in the sky, and Fujibayashi said he wanted to optimize the gameplay experience. To decide where to draw the line, I personally dived into a number of sky islands to see what felt good.

Sky Island appears after it unfolds in the game’s opening scene, called Cataclysm by the inhabitants of the game’s fictional kingdom of Hyrule. Princess Zelda accidentally discovered the mummified body of Ganondorf, the demon king sealed ten thousand years ago. Her seal is broken, and her loyal knight, Link, protects her and shatters her holy sword. The hero loses consciousness. The princess disappears in a time warp.

One of the main narrative themes of Tears of the Kingdom is the concept of legend. The Imprisoned War was mentioned in the 1991 Super Famicom release A Link to the Past, but was never explained in detail until now. Aonuma said creating a new story often requires drawing on the Zelda mythos that fans have spent considerable time studying to create the timeline for the franchise.

It’s like archaeology, Fujibayashi added. Instead of correcting history, we make new discoveries.

Tears of the Kingdom sees Ganondorf in his traditional role as the series’ villain, but doesn’t add much depth to his character. Some fans expect the game to follow GameCube’s Wind Waker, with Ganondorf’s hatred of Hyrule being explained as the result of enduring the suffering of his brethren in the arid desert. I was.

Going forward, it’s very likely that we’ll see further character development and personality changes as the series continues, Aonuma said, adding that Ganondorf is an element he uses to supplement his gameplay.

After 40 hours into the game, it’s clear that most of the content has yet to be seen. Aside from combat and puzzles, there are a number of side quests for him, such as intervening in a controversial mayoral election or helping an investigative reporter for a local newspaper get the scoop.

Fujibayashi said one of his favorite side quests involves a forest spirit called Korok who tries to reunite with him. In a nod to the game’s flexibility, some Nintendo employees treated the game kindly, while others strapped Colock to a rocket and sent it flying into space. Aonuma’s quest to reunite the traveling band and revive the great fairies was outstanding. He said he had been fascinated by Irish drums ever since they were featured in The Wind Waker.

Similar moments of joy and shock are sprinkled throughout Tears of the Kingdom.

When the player’s makeshift rocket ship falls apart, Link swoops back to Earth like Wile E. Coyote. Attach a steak to an arrow to lure your enemies into a delicious meal. In one playthrough, caving in a deep chasm ended abruptly when a giant frog appeared. I could tell by the only glowing eyes and the sound of sucking Link in.

