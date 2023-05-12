How to sign up to access new AI-powered features from Google using Google AI Labs





At Google I/O 2023, Google announced several new AI-powered features and improvements coming to its products and services, and the company has already launched public previews of some of these features. The company announced useful new AI tools around its search service, Duet AI tools for Workspace apps like Google Docs, and apps for students. You can now try out the new SGE (Search Generative Experience) that injects conversational AI responses into your search results and automatically generates paragraphs of text using Google Docs and Gmail. rice field.

In addition to these two services, you can also try Project Tailwind, which claims to be an “AI first note” to help students learn. Google is making it possible to test another service called MusicLM that wasn’t announced during the Google I/O 2023 keynote. This tool allows you to provide text prompts to generate the music you want to listen to.

Please note that these new features are currently in public preview and may not take full advantage of their potential. You may encounter bugs or errors while trying out these services. Finally, AI Labs tests are only available in certain regions, so depending on where you live, you may have to wait until Google expands access to your region. Google said the SGE test is now open to US users.

If you live in a supported region and would like to sign up for Google’s AI Lab, you can follow the steps below to test Google’s upcoming AI-powered services.

How to sign up to access Google’s new AI capabilities via Google AI Labs

[ラボで利用可能]Find the AI-powered features that interest you in the section.

[詳細]Click to understand how it works, then[待機リストに参加]Click.

Repeat the same process for any other new AI features you want to test.

