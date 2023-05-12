Google passkey to replace password





Good news for people who hate passwords. Google has added another way to log into their services. This new feature employs the use of passkeys.

What is a passkey?

A passkey is a more secure alternative to passwords or text verification codes. The user never sees the passkey directly. Instead, online services like Gmail use them to communicate and log in directly to trusted devices like mobile phones and computers.

All the user has to do is verify their identity on the device. This confirmation, also called verification, can take several forms. These can be PIN unlock codes, fingerprint or face scans, physical security dongles, and more.

Google designed passkeys to work on a wide variety of devices. It can be used on iPhone, Mac and Windows computers as well as Google’s own Android smartphone.

Why do I need a passkey?

Thanks to clever hackers and human frailty, passwords are very easy to steal or crack. And making them more complex only opens the door for users to beat themselves.

In other words, passwords put security and usability in direct conflict. In addition to avoiding these problems, passkeys have another advantage over passwords. Since the passkey is unique to her website, a hacker cannot steal the passkey from his one her website and use it to steal from a person’s bank account.

How do I get started?

The first step to using a passkey is to enable it on your Google Account. Open a browser on your trusted phone or computer and sign in to your Google account. Then visit the g.co/passkeys page and select your choice to start using your passkey. The passkey feature is now enabled for that account.

If you’re using an Apple device, you’ll be asked to set up the Keychain app first if you haven’t already. Passwords and passkeys are also securely stored.

The next step is to create a real passkey to connect to your trusted device. If you’re using an Android phone that’s already signed into your Google account, you’re mostly done. Your Android phone is ready to use passkeys, but you need to enable the feature first.

On the same Google Account page as above,[パスキーの作成]Look for the button. This will open a window where you can create a passkey on your current device or another device. There is no wrong choice. If that passkey already exists, the system will simply notify you.

If you’re using a PC that can’t create a passkey, it will open a QR code that you can scan with your iPhone or Android device’s camera. You may need to move your phone closer until you see the message “Please set passkey”. Tap it and you’re on your way.

Then what?

From that point on, you will only need to enter your email address to sign in to Google. If you’ve set your passkey correctly, your phone or other device will prompt you for your fingerprint, face, or PIN.

Of course the password is still there. However, as passkeys become more common, there is a high possibility that they will no longer be necessary. You can also choose to remove it from your account at any time.

I’m John Russell.

David Hamilton reported this to the Associated Press. John Russell adapted it in his VOA Learning English.

the words of this story

Password n.A series of numbers, letters, or symbols that enable the use of a computer system

Alternate — n. choice or option

code–n.A set of letters, numbers, or symbols that identify or provide information about something

Dongle N. A small device that connects to a computer and acts as a security measure

Specific Adjectives Relating to specific websites, people, situations, etc.

app — n. a computer program that performs a special function

function n.a particular purpose or activity for which an object exists or is used

QR code n. A code consisting of black and white squares. Typically used to store URLs or other information.

