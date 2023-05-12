Google launches first folding smartphone “Pixel Fold”





Ever since Samsung launched the first Galaxy Fold in 2019, rumors have circulated that Google would join the folding party with a Pixel model. The day has finally come when pre-orders for the Pixel Fold will open.

Like the first Folder to actually boot, and subsequent releases from the likes of Samsung, Oppo, Honor, and Xiaomi, the Pixel Fold reveals a smartphone-like display in front when folded, and a mini-tablet experience when unfolded. provides flexibility. Do it all in one pocket-friendly device.

Its OLED smartphone display measures 5.8 inches from bottom left to top right, with durable Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top. It displays 2,092 x 1,080 pixels at 17.4:9 aspect and 408 ppi, with HDR support, 24-bit color depth, 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,550 nits peak brightness, and 1,000,000:1 contrast. The outer display also houses a 9.5 MP selfie camera capable of 4K video.

Pixel Fold’s triple-camera bump (left), 7.6-inch internal display (middle), and 5.8-inch external screen (right)

Google

Folded on a custom hinge, the tablet-like OLED screen made of ultra-thin glass and protected by a layer of plastic is 7.6 inches diagonal, 2,208 x 1,840 pixels, 6:5 aspect ratio, and maximum refresh rate. 120Hz. It has the same contrast, color depth, and HDR support as the external display, but peaks in brightness at 1,450 nits.

One potential issue here is that if the device is laid flat on a table in tablet mode, the rear camera bump can cause an unavoidable wobble. However, there is also a tabletop mode that allows the user to angle the bump with the outer screen facing down. – Pack in half to watch videos. The interior display also houses an 8 MP selfie camera for 1080p video chat. Split screen is supported for multitasking and you can drag and drop files from one app to another. Google also has a dual-screen interpretation mode to allow for “natural conversations across languages.” However, no matter what display I work with, the pen/stylus doesn’t seem to be supported.

Pixel Fold measures 5.5 x 3.1 x 0.5 inches (139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1 mm) in smartphone mode, 5.5 x 6.2 x 0.2 inches (139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm) when folded, and weighs 10 ounces (283 g ) is. ). Inside, it’s powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip with a Titan M2 security coprocessor, backed by 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset will launch with Android 13 running the show, but will likely be one of his first in the lineup for the Android 14 update later this year. Google also promises at least five years of security updates.

The rear camera array benefits from laser-detection autofocus and spectral/flicker sensors, and consists of a 48-megapixel main with a 1/2-inch type image sensor, field of view of 82 degrees, and aperture of F1.7. increase. Optical image stabilization. A 10.8 MP ultrawide with a 1/3-inch sensor, his FOV of 121.1 degrees, and an F2.2 aperture. 10.8 MP telephoto with 1/3.1″ sensor, 5x optical zoom and F3.05 aperture.

A 48-megapixel main camera in the rear array can be used for taking selfies, with previews displayed on the external/smartphone display.

Google

Features like super-resolution zoom, nightscape mode, and 10-bit HDR video carry over from other Pixel devices. The camera can capture 4K video at up to 60 frames per second and can also be used for selfies using an external (smartphone) display for frame-up and control.

The IPX8 rated Pixel Fold also features dual speakers and three microphones with noise suppression, 5G mobile connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C and dual SIM functionality.

Google boasts that the phone’s 4,821 mAh battery can last up to 72 hours in extreme battery saver mode, though at least 24 hours of normal use is said to be typical. Fast charging and wireless charging are supported (but you’ll have to pay extra for Google’s 30W charger and Qi pad).

The Pixel Fold is available for pre-order now, with prices starting at $1,799, the same as Samsung’s Galaxy Fold4. Shipping is scheduled to start in June. The video below has even more content.

Google Pixel Fold: The only foldable made by Google

Product Page: Pixelfold

