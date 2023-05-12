US to invest $500 million to build technology hub in Central America





U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimond attends the “first tool-in” ceremony at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s facility under construction in Phoenix, Arizona, Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Kaitlyn O’Hara | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The US government is investing an initial $500 million to transform the central American metropolitan area into the next hotspot of technological innovation.

The Department of Commerce on Friday released the first notice of a funding opportunity (NOFO) for the Regional Technology Innovation Hub Program, known as Tech Hub. This will begin the process for eligible groups across the country to apply for designation as tech hubs. This designation provides an opportunity to leverage funds to make the area an attractive place for entrepreneurs and technologists to live and work.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimond told reporters at a briefing on Thursday, “The United States leads the world in innovation. But the sad reality is that our tech ecosystem is extremely concentrated.” He pointed out that 80% of venture capital funds are invested in San Francisco. Bay Area, Northeast, Southern California. “There is still so much potential for innovation across the country. The United States has some of the best research institutes in the world. It is located in the center of

Congress has authorized $10 billion for programs through fiscal 2023 through fiscal 2027, of which $500 million is available for allocation this year. The current funding opportunity offers a total of $15 million in planning grants to applicants designated as Tech Hubs. Later this year, 5 to 10 designated tech hubs will each receive grants of $50 million to $75 million to help build capacity in the region, according to Commerce Department officials.

President Joe Biden has urged tech hubs to set aside $4 billion in next year’s budget.

Eligible applicants are groups made up of at least one entity in each of the following categories: higher education institutions, local or state government departments, relevant technical or manufacturing industries or companies, economic development groups, and labor organizations or workforce training groups;

Under the law, tech hubs are required to focus on a specific set of key technology areas, including artificial intelligence, robotics, natural disaster prevention, biotechnology, cybersecurity, energy efficiency and more. The ministry is required by law to designate at least 20 tech hubs.

The infusion of funds is expected to turn regions across the country into important centers of innovation and create higher-paying jobs throughout the country.

“President Biden has been very clear on one point that everyone in the United States is entitled to their fair share of economic opportunity, wherever they live, and they don’t have to move to get a good job,” Raimond said. ‘ said. “No one should leave their family, their support system or network and move to New York or San Francisco just to find a good job.”

Raimond also positioned the program as an important investment in US national security. He pointed to the country’s current efforts to invest in domestic semiconductor manufacturing through the Chips and Sciences Act, but this would be overkill as the pandemic has highlighted how fragile computer chip supply chains are. became an urgent priority of the partisans. The reason is that most cutting-edge chips are not made in the United States, and given tensions with China, the industry’s reliance on chips made in Taiwan makes the supply chain particularly fragile. .

The United States “has ceded the lead in manufacturing and innovation in this critical technology, and now we are in a difficult position to catch up,” Raimond said.

“The Tech Hubs program is about making sure this never happens again and making sure we stay ahead of the curve in other key technologies, from quantum to artificial intelligence to biotechnology. is,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/12/us-to-make-tech-hubs-in-middle-america-with-500-million-investment.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

