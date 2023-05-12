What is your favorite video game of all time?





Do you love playing video games? Do you want to freely explore open-world games like Minecraft or Batman: Arkham City? Are you a fan of classic games like Tetris, Pac-Man, Donkey Kong Do you prefer sports games like the Tony Hawks Skater series, Rocket League, or FIFA games? Or puzzle games like World of Goo or online chess?

Zachary Small and Ramsey Taylor, in How The Legend of Zelda Changed Gaming, explore how Nintendo’s Zelda series emphasizes exploration and discovery, inspiring players over the decades. I’m verifying that I’ve been fascinated.

Beginning in 1986 with pixelated maps guarded by ghosts and goblins, the video game series has evolved into elaborate terrain of mountain ridges, coastal villages and enemy hideouts. Gameplay is also more engaging with puzzle box design and environmental storytelling that encourages exploration.

But through it all, the basic spark of discovery persisted.

Played by millions on the Nintendo Entertainment System and the company’s Famicom console, the original Legend of Zelda was the brainchild of Shigeru Miyamoto, who revisited it whenever he wanted with Hyrule in his drawer. I expressed it as a miniature garden that can be done.

The game’s protagonist Link’s initial journey was inspired by Miyamoto’s childhood exploring the idyllic countryside of Japan.

The designer’s passion for hiking mountains and digging through forests was evident in Hyrule’s mysterious nature that holds its secrets, encouraging players to burn every bush in hopes of another secret tunnel.

Miyamoto is sometimes referred to as a mechanic in the video game industry. When he designs Mario or Zelda titles, he usually focuses first on gameplay. Other than a few stories relegated to the user manual, the original game provided rough plot outlines about Demon King Ganon, a princess named Zelda, and a hero named Link, which was part of the original game. It was just his one screen.

But over the past two decades, the story has become more nuanced, with a tone and artistic style that show the influence of Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki. Link has crossed oceans, lived on clouds, turned into a wolf, and even became a conductor. He forged the blade of an ancient evil scourge and shrunk it to microscopic size.

Dear students, after reading the entire article, please tell us:

What is your favorite video game of all time? Why?

What qualities do you look for in a video game? Why?

Conversely, what do you dislike about video games? Why?

Have you ever played a game from The Legend of Zelda series? What was your impression? Do you agree with the author on what makes Zelda games so rich?

Why do you think the journalist decided to structure the article with video commentary and gameplay linked to snippets of video game footage? What do you think of the design of the article? The Times article in this format Want to see more? Why?

Comments are sought from students 13+ in the US and UK, and 16+ elsewhere. Please note that all comments are moderated by Learning Network staff, but may be made public and published in print once comments are approved.

Click here for more student feedback questions. Teachers, check out this guide to learn how to incorporate these prompts into your classroom.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/12/learning/whats-your-favorite-video-game-ever.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos