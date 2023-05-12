A simple text-to-speech Google Docs tutorial [3 Ways]





Google Docs is a great workspace with lots of tools and features to help all kinds of users. One such tool is Text-to-Speech, which can convert written text into spoken language. This opens up a whole new world of accessibility, convenience and increased productivity.

Text-to-speech is a tool in Google Docs that aims to help visually impaired people work seamlessly on the platform, but it also has great benefits for everyone.

Discover how to bring written content to life, improve proofreading skills, enhance language learning, and make information accessible to a wider audience.

This text-to-speech Google Docs tutorial shows you how to use text-to-speech in Google Docs and some of the benefits you can get from it.

How to Convert Text to Speech in Google Docs

There are several ways to use text-to-speech in Google Docs. This article describes his three methods:

Use the built-in text-to-speech tool in Google Docs Use the Text-to-speech add-on Use the Text-to-speech Chrome extension

Let’s look at the steps for each method below.

Method 1: Use the built-in Text to Speech Google Docs tool

Google Docs has a built-in text-to-speech tool that appears in the Accessibility window. However, before using this tool, you need to install a screen reader in Chrome. Please note that this extension only works in Chrome. If you work in another browser, you may need to find another extension.

However, if you already have screen reader software like Apple VoiceOver or ChromeVox built in, you don’t need to install this extension.

Here’s how to get text-to-speech in Google Docs:

Go to Google Docs and open a document. Select the portion of the text that you want to convert to speech. For the entire document, you can select all text using the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + A (on Windows) or Cmd + A (on Mac). At the top of your Google Docs window,[ツール]>[アクセシビリティ]Go to. In the Accessibility pane that appears to the right of your document, select the Turn on screen reader support checkbox. Then click OK. Once enabled, you will see a new menu called “Accessibility” in the toolbar. Click to open more options. To have Google Docs read the text to you,[アクセシビリティ]>[スクリーン リーダーに言語化]Go to. Next, click “Language selection”.

The accessibility menu offers more options. For example, instead of verbalizing the text, you can select the text and verbalize the format of the text.

You can also choose to verbalize the cursor position, word count, comments, etc.

This tool not only keeps track of graphics, links, tables, etc., but also helps you track changes made by the live editing of your show.

that’s it! The selected text will be read aloud using the text-to-speech feature of Google Docs.

Method 2: Use the Text-to-Speech Add-on

There are many useful add-ons on the Google Marketplace, and you can even find some text-to-speech add-ons.

One of the great addons we recommend is the Rhetorotext-to-speech addon.

To install the add-on:

[拡張機能]>[アドオン]Go to. Click Get Add-on. Search for rhetoric in the Google Workspace Marketplace window. Click on it and click Install. Log in to your Google account and allow permissions.

After completing these steps, the add-on should appear in your Extensions menu.

here;

Go to Extensions. The Rhetero addon should be in the menu. Hover over the add-on and click Start Rhetero. A Rhetero window will open to the right of your Google doc. Select the text you want to convert to speech and click Generate. You will see the audio under settings and you can listen to it by clicking “play”. You can also choose which voice to use, voice speed, and pitch.

The Rhetero addon is a very useful text-to-speech addon as it is free to use and you can even download the generated audio. You can create a folder for your downloaded audio and use it for other purposes.

However, if you are visually impaired, you may need help setting it up.

Method 3: Use the Text-to-Speech Chrome Extension

You can also use the Chrome extension to convert text to speech in Google Docs. Examples of such extensions are Natural Reader and Read Aloud.

To install the extension:

Go to Natural Reader and click Add to Chrome. Click Add Extension in the prompt that appears. Go to the extension icon in Chrome and pin the Natural reader extension. Click the “N” icon. A small prompt will appear. Click the play icon to start converting text to speech.

Use the Natural reader extension. There are also options to change the voice and speed at which the AI ​​reads the text.

This extension also comes with different accents that come with different voices in case you have trouble with the standard English accent. This includes French, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, etc.

Please note that this extension will not work if you are working with Google Docs offline.

voice to text google docs

You can also use voice typing to convert your speech to text in Google Docs. This allows you to write text in your document without typing.

How to convert audio to text in Google Docs:

Go to “Tools” and select Voice Input. Click the red microphone and click Allow. Start dictating text.

Speech-to-text tools work best when you have earphones or a headset on.

Benefits of text-to-speech

Google Docs’ text-to-speech technology has several advantages:

The text-to-speech feature makes text documents accessible to users with visual impairments and reading difficulties. This can greatly help users with visual impairments, learning disabilities, or conditions such as dyslexia to use information more effectively. Text-to-speech is useful when you multitask because you can send text messages while doing other tasks. This eliminates the need for visual focus and allows you to read documents in Google Docs while doing other tasks such as commuting or doing household chores. Text-to-speech is a very useful tool if you are interested in learning a new language or have already learned it. It helps by providing accurate pronunciation and intonation models. It’s also a good way to practice listening. This feature makes it easier to proofread your work. It’s easier to identify errors by hearing them read than by reading them. Text-to-speech helps you pronounce unfamiliar words, proper nouns, or jargon correctly. Text-to-speech can improve comprehension as it makes it easier to understand, especially complex or long text. Text-to-speech is beneficial for those who experience eye strain and fatigue from long reading. Text-to-speech allows you to adapt your content into a variety of formats such as audiobooks, podcasts, and audio presentations. This makes it easier for content creators to reach a wider audience and provides alternative options for content consumption. Frequently Asked Questions Can Google Docs read aloud?

You may be wondering if Google Docs has a text-to-speech feature. The answer is yes. Enable the text-to-speech option in Google Docs to read selected text or the entire document.

It is a convenient tool for accessing and consuming content written in an aural format. You’ve seen exactly how to do text-to-speech in Google Docs.

How do I turn off text-to-speech in Google Docs?

You already know how to turn on text-to-speech in Google Docs, so here’s how to turn it off.

At the top of your Google Docs window,[ツール]>[アクセシビリティ]Go to. In the Accessibility pane that appears to the right of your document, uncheck the box next to Enable screen reader support. After unchecking the box, click OK. The text-to-speech feature will be disabled and the document will not be read aloud.final thoughts

Text-to-speech is useful when you want to make Google Docs more accessible and easier to use.

In this Google Docs text-to-speech tutorial, we’ve shown you three ways to text-to-speech in Google Docs. If you found this tutorial helpful, check out our related content or premium templates below. But don’t forget to use code SSP to save 50%.

