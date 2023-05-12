The open source AI boom is building on Big Tech’s deliverables. How long will it last?





Excited by the potential of this new technology, Biderman and several other researchers decided to try out the model to better understand how it worked. They decided to reproduce it.

OpenAI had not released GPT-3, but had shared enough information about how it was built for Biderman and her colleagues to understand it. No one but OpenAI had trained a model like this before, and in the midst of a pandemic, the team had little else to do. When I joined, I was playing board games with my wife while I worked, says Biderman. So it was relatively easy for her to spend 10 or 20 hours a week on it.

Their first step was to put together a large new data set containing billions of sentences, comparable to what OpenAI used to train GPT-3. EleutherAI called its dataset Pile and released it for free at the end of 2020.

EleutherAI then used this dataset to train its first open-source model. The largest model EleutherAI trained took his three-and-a-half months and was sponsored by a cloud computing company. If we had paid for it ourselves, it would have cost about $400,000, she says. There is a lot to be desired of a research group at a university.

Because of these costs, it’s much easier to build on top of existing models. Meta AI LLaMA has quickly become the go-to starting point for many new open source projects. Meta AI has leaned towards open source development since it was founded by Yann LeCun 10 years ago. That way of thinking is part of the culture, says Pinault. It’s just a free market, a fast-moving, building-things approach.

Pinault clearly sees the benefits. She says this really diversifies the number of people who can contribute to the development of the technology. This means that not only researchers and entrepreneurs, but also private governments and others can visualize these models.

Like the wider open source community, Pinault and colleagues believe that transparency should be the norm. One of the things she recommends researchers do is to start a project with the intention of making it open source, she says. Because when you do that, you set a much higher bar in terms of what data you use and how you build your models.

But there are also significant risks. Large language models spew out misinformation, prejudice, and hate speech. These can be used to mass-produce propaganda or run malware factories. A trade-off needs to be made between transparency and security, Pinault said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.technologyreview.com/2023/05/12/1072950/open-source-ai-google-openai-eleuther-meta/

