Introducing Linda Yaccarino, the next Twitter CEO candidate





Twitter owner Elon Musk said the social media platform will have a new CEO in the coming weeks. We are thrilled to announce that X/Twitter has hired a new CEO. In a tweet on Friday (May 12), Musk said he would take office in about six weeks, but gave no other details. The X-Mask mentioned here refers to the Super App idea, which means a single app with various services such as shopping, banking, and ride-hailing, which he often talks about. I’ve been

Comcast’s NBCUniversal’s head of advertising sales, Linda Yaccarino’s name began making the rounds after the tweet and was mentioned in a recent report by The Wall Street Journal.

Who is Linda Yaccarino?

Yaccarino is Chairman of NBCUniversal, an American mass media and broadcasting company whose assets include animation company DreamWorks, news channel MSNBC, and entertainment channel E!. She has been affiliated with the company since 2011.

“The entire economic and technological infrastructure works on any show, on any screen,” says her LinkedIn page. No one has more power in shaping it than Linda Yaccarino. Yaccarino transforms the $70 billion premium her video her ecosystem every day. Also mentioned is her strategic and operational role and her job profile of managing and monetizing the company portfolio including networks, digital and streaming her platforms, distribution and commerce partnerships, and customer relationships. I’m here.

Since joining NBCU in 2011, her team has generated over $100 billion in ad revenue, expanded the reach of companies globally, forged breakthrough commercial partnerships, and launched ad-supported streaming services for companies. It adds that it has made significant investments in its launch and data and technology capabilities. .

Yaccarino is the Chair of the World Economic Forum’s Task Force on the Future of Work and a member of the WEF’s Media, Entertainment and Cultural Industries Governor Steering Committee. In her profile, her other roles include mobilizing support from the business community, the White House and government agencies to launch a vaccination campaign featuring Pope Francis to reach more than 200 million Americans. It is written.

Prior to joining NBCU, he served as Executive Vice President/COO of Marketing and Customer Acquisition Advertising Sales at Turner (formerly Turner Broadcasting System, Inc). She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.

Last month, she interviewed Musk at an advertising conference. She encouraged the audience to applaud Musk and praised his work ethic. Many of you in this room know me, and you know I take pride in my work ethic, she says, “Buddy, I’m perfect for you. I met my partner,” he added.

Who are the other candidates?

A staff member said former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer was mentioned in a conversation among Twitter employees on Thursday, Reuters reported. Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, who announced her resignation last year, and Siobhan Gillis, a top executive at Musk’s brainchip startup Neuralink, were among the names under discussion. there were.

Senior portfolio manager Jason Benowitz at CI Roosevelt said top female executives from Musk’s other companies, including SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell and Tesla chairman Robin Denholm, are also likely. It says.

Why are Twitter CEOs changing?

Tesla shares closed 2.1% higher on Thursday, perhaps reflecting a sort of relief among shareholders about the transition. Since buying the platform for $44 billion last year, Musk has overseen a major transformation as CEO, including laying off thousands of people to cut costs.

In a Twitter poll he created in December, 57.5% of users voted for him to step down as CEO, probably because he occasionally discusses ideas on Twitter as well, simply suggesting ideas based on features like polls. Probably driven by the speed of implementation. This included reviving the banned account of former US President Donald Trump. “As soon as I find someone stupid enough to take the job, I will step down as CEO!” Musk said polls showed most participating users wanted him to step down.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/linda-yaccarino-new-twitter-ceo-elon-musk-8605602/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos