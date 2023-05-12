Stock Market Today: Live Updates





Traders on the NYSE floor

Source: New York Stock Exchange

US stock futures rose Friday as regional banks rallied and traders tried to end a volatile week on a high note.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 140 points, or 0.4%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively.

Local banks rose broadly after falling earlier. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) rose 1.1%. Western Alliance was up 2.4% and PacWest was up 3.4%. Shares of regional banks fell sharply on Thursday after Pacwest said deposits had fallen sharply last week.

Tesla shares surged 1.7 percent after Elon Musk announced Thursday that he would be stepping down as Twitter chief executive. He plans to oversee products at a social media company.

Investors are also eyeing Washington as concerns about debt ceiling talks persist. CNBC reported Friday’s meeting on the debt ceiling with President Joe Biden and congressional leaders has been postponed until next week.

Investors are coming out of a four-game losing streak for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which fell more than 200 points, or 0.66%, on Thursday. Shares were weighed down by Disney’s decline the day after it reported sluggish subscriber numbers. The S&P 500 fell 0.17%. In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.18%.

Meanwhile, the weaker-than-expected wholesale price data, a sign of easing inflation, failed to shield investors from continued fears of an upcoming economic downturn, especially as a handful of stocks continued to lead the market.

“It’s a pretty classic story,” JP Morgan’s Jason Hunter said Thursday on CNBC’s “Closing Bell.” “We see tenuous leadership, but at some point growth slows enough to trigger a full-blown capital flight.”

Investors are hoping for preliminary consumer sentiment data to be released after Friday’s opening. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect the May reading to be 63.0, below the previous reading of 63.5.

Import prices for April are also due to be released before the market opens on Friday. Economists expect a 0.3% increase last month, compared with a 0.6% decline in the previous month.

As of Thursday’s close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 are down 1.08% and 0.14%, respectively, this week, heading into negative territory for the second straight week. However, the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.76%, marking its third consecutive week of positive growth.

