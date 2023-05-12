Try Google’s New AI Music Service for Yourself: Here’s How





You’ve heard about AI art and AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Bing. You can now experiment with AI music that complements Google’s MusicLM.

Originally announced in January, MusicLM complements what Google calls its AI Test Kitchen and is now playable. You can try it out by jumping directly to the MusicLM site, but Google may display a popup asking you to sign up for AI Test Kitchen first. You must enter your Gmail address. You also agree that although the prompts you provide are anonymous, they may be reviewed by a human member of the Google team.

Google quietly announced the launch of MusicLM at the Google I/O developer conference, where it also announced a service to protect email from the dark web and AI improvements to search, but it seems to have failed spectacularly, at least initially.

Like our best AI art generator, MusicLM starts with a text prompt. Define the music you want Google to think about. For example, “Drum and Bass Funeral Lament”, or “Soft Melody with Strings”. walking in spring meadow MusicLM will generate a musical sample approximately 20 seconds long to match what you specified. Some of the samples contain “vocals”, but it’s closer to the “wawawa” vocals you hear in the Peanuts anime.

What MusicLM doesn’t do is what AI art generators have been doing to their pitch: providing output in another artist’s style. When I ask MusicLM to provide me with a “U2-style” sample, I get the error her message “Oops, can’t generate audio for that.” However, even if I cut the artist name from the prompt, MusicLM will continue.

Is MusicLM accurate? At least not to my ears. In some cases, it can be difficult to understand how the prompt was interpreted. And no, don’t expect weird prompts to miraculously produce consistent music. Well, don’t expect generic prompts to produce good music.

However, in some cases MusicLM can produce realistic music. This may not be the algorithm’s credit, but how generic some music sounds. “Modern Pop Country Ballads You’ll Hear On Top 40 Radio”…provides the melodies you’d expect to hear on central country radio. But Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and Drake probably have nothing to worry about.

There is also another angle. All AI-generated samples are available for download, so you can even use AI to generate her backing track for your next hit, “Loving My Tractor in the Cornfields of Your Heart.” At this time, you have to sing your own lyrics.

