WhatsApp has introduced channels for Android beta testers.everything you need to know





Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly testing the ability to edit sent messages among some beta testers. Additionally, the messaging app is said to be working on a new feature called “Channels,” which allows users to broadcast information to multiple recipients at once.

WhatsApp has released a Channels feature for Android beta testers, according to a WAbetaInfo report. The messaging app is working on this feature to give users the best experience upon release. Beta testers of Android version 2.23.10.14 can now try out the WhatsApp Channels feature. Additionally, WABetaInfo shared screenshots of upcoming features. this is,[ステータス]the tab is[更新]It indicates that it has been replaced by a tab and serves as the home for statuses and channels.

According to the report, the Channels feature allows users to receive updates on topics they are interested in, and the channels they follow are displayed in designated sections of the app. The report added that when creating a channel, user privacy will be protected and personal information such as name, phone number, profile picture and self-introduction will not be visible to channel followers, making it a private space.

WhatsApp’s Channels feature reportedly allows users to share updates with specific groups or connect with an unlimited number of followers to share news and events. However, it is unclear if there is a limit to the number of followers a channel can have. This feature is currently in testing and will be available to all users soon.

WAbetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is testing a new feature that allows selected beta testers to edit outgoing messages. Users can access this feature through the Messages menu option and edit the content of sent messages in a new window. This feature is available for both private and group chats, is available for up to 15 minutes after sending a message, and allows multiple edits. However, this feature is currently only available for testing on WhatsApp Web.

