Northwest teams win federal funding for semiconductors, energy tech and more





Paravi Dagat, a professor of electrical engineering and computer science at Oregon State University, will be a key member of the OSU team for the project to advance semiconductor technology in the Pacific Northwest. (OSU photo/Johannah Carson).

Four public-private partnerships in the Pacific Northwest have received support from the National Science Foundation through a $43 million national program to foster innovation in the region.

NSF’s Regional Innovation Engine Program is designed to keep the United States at the forefront of technological competitiveness. A total of 44 teams were selected, each eligible to receive up to $1 million in Type 1 funding for up to two years to develop program proposals in their chosen areas.

Programs selected for Type 2 funding may ultimately receive up to $160 million over 10 years.

These NSF Engine Development Awards lay the groundwork for emerging hubs of innovation and potential future NSF engines, NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan said in a news release today. These honorees are part of the fabric of his NSF vision to create opportunity everywhere and enable innovation everywhere. They will build strong regional partnerships rooted in scientific innovation in all regions of our country.

The NSF Engine Program, initiated by the National Science Foundation’s Directorate for Technology, Innovation, and Partnerships, was sanctioned by the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.

Senator Maria Cantwell, Democratic Washington, said in a news release that with today’s award, the Pacific Northwest continues to demonstrate leadership in responsible economic development in everything from clean energy to construction.

The NSF Engine Development Award supports the following efforts in Washington, Oregon and Idaho:

Advances in Semiconductor Technology: Oregon State University is the lead agency for projects aimed at building a semiconductor ecosystem in the Pacific Northwest. Such ecosystems will encompass research related to the semiconductor industry, foster innovation and entrepreneurship, foster adoption in STEM fields, and create workforce training programs. The leadership team includes OSU, University of Washington, Boise State University, Oregon Business Council, City of Hillsboro, as well as Intel, Micron, Meta, American Semiconductor, PNNL, Idaho National Laboratory, and others. (1,000,000)

Advances in smart grid technology: Portland State University is the lead agency for a smart grid project called SEQUINS (Smart, Equitable, Interoperable, Secure). SEQUINS 31 partners innovate smart energy products and services based on the principle that technology must be reliable and safe. In addition to Portland State University, leadership partners include Oregon State University, University of Oregon, Quality Logic, Galois and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. ($999,898).

Advances in Mass Timber Technology: The University of Oregon is the lead agency for RE-ACT (Sustainable and Resilient Architecture, Engineering and Construction in Mass Timber). Mass timber products use small scale timbers, veneers and chips that are fastened together to create a robust structural material that stores carbon. Focused on building a thriving ecosystem in the Pacific Northwest, RE-ACT will focus on manufacturing and forestry, as well as timber construction, engineering and biodiversity to address social and environmental challenges. , promoting and coordinating innovation in research and education in construction. Partners include OSU and Washington State University. ($999,999)

Advances in energy and decarbonization technologies: Urbanova, based in Spokane, Washington, is part of INTENT (Energy and Decarbonization), a public-private partnership aimed at addressing the social, economic, and environmental impacts of the power grid. It is the lead agency of the Inland Northwest Center for Globalization. Leading the transition to clean energy. In addition to Urbanova, the management team includes Avista Utilities, WSU, Edo, University of Idaho, Spokane Workforce Council, POWER Engineers, PNNL and Open Energy Solutions. ($916,490)

